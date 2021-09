Hoskins will undergo surgery to repair a lower abdominal issue and will miss the remainder of the season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hoskins returned to the injured list with a left groin strain Thursday, but he also has an abdominal issue that he had been dealing with since before he sustained his groin injury in late July. The 28-year-old appeared in 107 games this season and slashed .247/.334/.530 with 27 home runs, 71 RBI and 64 runs. Brad Miller will take over as the Phillies' primary first baseman.