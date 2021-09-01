Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is trading lower Wednesday on continued weakness after Bloomberg reported the company could see regulatory action over the speed of its restitution payments. According to reports, regulators are signaling that they are still not satisfied with Wells Fargo's progress in compensating victims and shoring...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Wfc#Bloomberg#Wells Fargo#North American#Flickr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Notable Old Second Bancorp Insider Makes $117.84 Thousand Buy

Hugh Mclean, at Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), made a large insider buy on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that MCLEAN purchased 10,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp at a price of $11.79 per share. The total transaction amounted to $117,842.
StocksBenzinga

Where PBF Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PBF Energy. The company has an average price target of $10.25 with a high of $12.00 and a low of $8.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

V.P. Chief Accounting Officer Of Rayonier Trades $68.48 Thousand In Company Stock

April Tice, V.P. Chief Accounting Officer at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 2, April Tice bought 1,028 Rayonier shares at a price of $32.65 per share, for a total of $33,565. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $37.75 to raise a total of $34,919 from the sale.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Vicor Insider Sold Over $121.74 Thousand In Company Stock

Alex Gusinov, Corp. Vice Presidentident Eng. at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor at a price of $128.82 per share. The total transaction amounted to $121,742.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Three Analysts Initiate Coverage On This Newly Listed Precision Oncology Firm

Wedbush initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target. Analyst Robert Driscoll believes Tango's unique synthetic lethality approach is differentiated. Furthermore, he expects Tango to leverage this comprehensive platform to drive the discovery and development of many programs that lead to...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Bank Stock is a Better Investment?

Despite the continuing low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions. So, banking giants Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit from the industry’s rebound. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. One of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Notable Becton Dickinson Insider Trades $5.72 Million In Company Stock

James Lim, Executive Vice President at Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that James Lim purchased 14,584 Becton, Dickinson shares at a price of $134.73 per share for a total of $1,964,902 on September 3. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $257.44 to raise a total of $3,754,505 from the stock sale.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Pete Najarian Just Added To His Position In Capital One

The recent pullback in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stock is a buying opportunity, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Capital One is about $20 off of its highs, he said, adding that the pullback is an opportunity that he is taking advantage...
Retaildsnews.com

Wells Fargo Adds Ann Thorn as Head of Home Lending Servicing

Has announced the appointment of Ann Thorn as Head of the company’s Home Lending Servicing Operations, reporting to Head of Home Lending Kristy Fercho. In her new role, Thorn will oversee a mortgage servicing portfolio, including loans with total unpaid principal balances, of nearly $1.1 trillion as of June 30, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

CEO Of Tomi Environmental Solns Purchased $86.99 Thousand In Stock

Dr. Halden S. Shane, Chief Executive Officer at Tomi Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ), made a large insider buy on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Shane purchased 43,282 shares of Tomi Environmental Solns at a price of $2.01 per share. The total transaction amounted to $86,988.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Chief Administrative Officer Of Resmed Makes $434.44 Thousand Sell

David Pendarvis, Chief Administrative Officer at Resmed (NYSE:RMD), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of Resmed at a price of $292.16 per share. The total transaction amounted to $434,442.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. President Biden on Thursday will lay out a six-pronged strategy aimed at stopping the spread of the Delta variant, Bloomberg reported. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Woodward Insider Trades $130.84 Thousand In Company Stock

Terence Voskuil, Presidentident And Ats at Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Terence Voskuil purchased 2,100 Woodward shares at a price of $40.26 per share for a total of $84,546 on September 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $22.04 to raise a total of $46,290 from the stock sale.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Chairman And CEO At Vicor Trades $1.84 Million In Company Stock

Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman And CEO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor at a price of $128.5 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,844,274.
BusinessWNCY

Wells Fargo’s commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that Perry Pelos, the chief executive officer of its commercial banking unit, will retire from the company in April. Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo’s middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Leasing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | HSBC Bank, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, HNA Capital, GM Financial

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Financial Leasing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SMFL Leasing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Jordan Ahli Bank, Global Financial and Leasing Services, HNA Capital, GM Financial, Lumbini Finance & Leasing Co.Ltd, Finansal Kurumlar Birli?i, Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, JP Morgan Chase, ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, KLC Financial, CMB Financial Leasing, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, The United Financial Leasing Company, HSBC Bank, BOC Aviation & CDB Leasing etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy