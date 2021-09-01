Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

What to know about Texas abortion law that bans the procedure once heartbeat is detected

By Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

A divided Supreme Court left a new, controversial law in Texas that bans most abortions in the state in effect late Wednesday night.   The law, which prohibits the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Over the objections of three liberal associate justices and Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court declined to block enforcement of the law in a 5-4 ruling released just before midnight.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision "stunning," in a dissenting opinion joined by Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

Here's what to know about the battle playing out in the Lone Star state .

Related: Texas law banning most abortions takes effect as Supreme Court expected to wade into broader issue

What does the Texas abortion law do?

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation, known as the "fetal heartbeat" bill , into law in May. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many people realize they are pregnant.

There are no exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

Abortion providers say the legislation would restrict 85% of abortion procedures in Texas. The law is one of the most direct challenges on the boundaries of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Similar six-week abortion laws in Georgia, Kentucky and other states have been blocked by federal courts.

Related: Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in blockbuster abortion case

Why the Texas law is unusual

The Texas law is different from other restrictive abortion laws because instead of relying on officials to enforce the law, private citizens are allowed to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in "aiding and abetting" abortions.

This could include anyone driving a person to an abortion clinic, among other situations. Anyone who is successful in suing is entitled to $10,000, according to the law.

Abortion rights advocates say the law is written in a way to prevent federal courts from striking it down, in part because it’s hard to know whom to sue.

What abortion rights supporters say

Abortion rights advocates fervently denounced the law as an erosion of a pregnant person's bodily autonomy.

“Anti-choice politicians in Texas have put their cruel agenda on full display," said NARAL Pro-Choice America Acting President Adrienne Kimmell in a statement . "SB 8 effectively puts a bounty on the head of anyone who supports a pregnant person seeking abortion care after about 6 weeks in pregnancy."

"Make no mistake, this law paves the way for anti-choice extremists to turn their dystopian vision into a horrifying reality — not just in Texas — but around the country."

The National Organization for Women also denounced the law, calling it "an end run around the Constitution."

"Instead of being able to access abortion care, Texans instead face the harsh hypocrisy that bodily autonomy is only guaranteed to some," said NOW President Christian F. Nunes said in a press statement.

"We must continue to sound the alarm on these attacks on reproductive freedom and prevent S.B. 8 and any other similar laws from being enacted across the country. Abortion access is hanging by a thread," Nunes later added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpJsg_0bjS1d7I00
In this photo from May 29, 2021, protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/TNS) Sergio Flores, TNS

What anti-abortion activists say

Supporters of S.B. 8 celebrated the legislation going into effect Wednesday.

"Today is a historic and hopeful day,” said Human Coalition Action Texas legislative director Chelsey Youman, who supported the law. "Texas is the first state to successfully protect the most vulnerable among us, preborn children, by outlawing abortion once their heartbeats are detected."

Texas Right to Life took to Twitter to herald the law. The organization also set up a whistleblower website to enforce S.B. 8, but abortion advocates flooded the website with false reports.

"Texas is officially the first state EVER to enforce a heartbeat law!" tweeted the Texas Right to Life organization . "God bless Texas."

What happens next?

The Supreme Court's ruling isn't the final say on the abortion debate in Texas. Other challenges against S.B. 8 can still be brought before the justices. This comes as the high court is also weighing a case challenging Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

Meanwhile, some abortion clinics in Texas like Whole Woman’s Health are already turning away patients seeking abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the law goes into effect.

The founder of Whole Woman's Health, Amy Hagstrom Miller, told the New York Times the clinics would comply with the law .

All 11 Planned Parenthood clinics have also stopped scheduling abortions visits after six weeks of pregnancy, according to The 19th , which first reported the news.

Trust Women, an abortion care provider, says two of its offices in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City are seeing an increase in patients from Texas.

"Our clinics remain open and ready to provide quality, compassionate abortion care to everyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay," the organization said in a press statement.

Contributing: The Associated Press; John Fritze, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi0tX_0bjS1d7I00
Protest on abortion outside the Supreme Court in 2005. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about Texas abortion law that bans the procedure once heartbeat is detected

Comments / 2

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

239K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Sergio Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Naral Pro Choice America#Texans#Now#Twitter#The Texas Right To Life#The Supreme Court#Whole Woman S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Women’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateWashington Times

AG Garland says DOJ to ‘protect’ women seeking abortions in Texas

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday the Justice Department would help women seeking abortions in Texas after a state law went into effect last week banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. President Biden directed his administration to look for ways to counter the law, known as SB 8,...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state to remain in place, after voting 5-4 to deny an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block it from taking effect. An unsigned order from the majority late Wednesday said the challengers did...
Texas StateVoice of America

Biden Assails Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday assailed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, hours after the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the measure from taking effect. In a statement, Biden, an abortion rights supporter,...
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

Texas abortion ban law takes effect

AUSTIN (AP) — The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades, and Republicans in other states are already considering similar measures. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

The nation's highest court has allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect, marking a turning point for abortion opponents who have been fighting to implement stronger restrictions for nearly a decade. The Texas law, pegged a “fetal heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat,” which could happen around six weeks into pregnancy, although that timeframe isn’t specified in the measure. Medical experts say the heart doesn't begin to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Texas’ six-week abortion ban comes into effect after Supreme Court votes against blocking it

A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in Texas came into effect on Wednesday after the US Supreme Court voted down an emergency request to block it.The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices nominated by former president Donald Trump, voted five to four against blocking the country’s most radical abortion law.The legislation amounts to a near-total ban on abortions and gives any private citizen the ability to sue a provider who breaks it, prompting fears that activists will be able to force most Texas clinics to close. It bans terminations once fetal cardiac...

Comments / 0

Community Policy