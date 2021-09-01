What to know about Texas abortion law that bans the procedure once heartbeat is detected

A divided Supreme Court left a new, controversial law in Texas that bans most abortions in the state in effect late Wednesday night. The law, which prohibits the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Over the objections of three liberal associate justices and Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court declined to block enforcement of the law in a 5-4 ruling released just before midnight.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision "stunning," in a dissenting opinion joined by Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

Here's what to know about the battle playing out in the Lone Star state .

Related: Texas law banning most abortions takes effect as Supreme Court expected to wade into broader issue

What does the Texas abortion law do?

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation, known as the "fetal heartbeat" bill , into law in May. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many people realize they are pregnant.

There are no exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

Abortion providers say the legislation would restrict 85% of abortion procedures in Texas. The law is one of the most direct challenges on the boundaries of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Similar six-week abortion laws in Georgia, Kentucky and other states have been blocked by federal courts.

Related: Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in blockbuster abortion case

Why the Texas law is unusual

The Texas law is different from other restrictive abortion laws because instead of relying on officials to enforce the law, private citizens are allowed to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in "aiding and abetting" abortions.

This could include anyone driving a person to an abortion clinic, among other situations. Anyone who is successful in suing is entitled to $10,000, according to the law.

Abortion rights advocates say the law is written in a way to prevent federal courts from striking it down, in part because it’s hard to know whom to sue.

What abortion rights supporters say

Abortion rights advocates fervently denounced the law as an erosion of a pregnant person's bodily autonomy.

“Anti-choice politicians in Texas have put their cruel agenda on full display," said NARAL Pro-Choice America Acting President Adrienne Kimmell in a statement . "SB 8 effectively puts a bounty on the head of anyone who supports a pregnant person seeking abortion care after about 6 weeks in pregnancy."

"Make no mistake, this law paves the way for anti-choice extremists to turn their dystopian vision into a horrifying reality — not just in Texas — but around the country."

The National Organization for Women also denounced the law, calling it "an end run around the Constitution."

"Instead of being able to access abortion care, Texans instead face the harsh hypocrisy that bodily autonomy is only guaranteed to some," said NOW President Christian F. Nunes said in a press statement.

"We must continue to sound the alarm on these attacks on reproductive freedom and prevent S.B. 8 and any other similar laws from being enacted across the country. Abortion access is hanging by a thread," Nunes later added.

In this photo from May 29, 2021, protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/TNS) Sergio Flores, TNS

What anti-abortion activists say

Supporters of S.B. 8 celebrated the legislation going into effect Wednesday.

"Today is a historic and hopeful day,” said Human Coalition Action Texas legislative director Chelsey Youman, who supported the law. "Texas is the first state to successfully protect the most vulnerable among us, preborn children, by outlawing abortion once their heartbeats are detected."

Texas Right to Life took to Twitter to herald the law. The organization also set up a whistleblower website to enforce S.B. 8, but abortion advocates flooded the website with false reports.

"Texas is officially the first state EVER to enforce a heartbeat law!" tweeted the Texas Right to Life organization . "God bless Texas."

What happens next?

The Supreme Court's ruling isn't the final say on the abortion debate in Texas. Other challenges against S.B. 8 can still be brought before the justices. This comes as the high court is also weighing a case challenging Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

Meanwhile, some abortion clinics in Texas like Whole Woman’s Health are already turning away patients seeking abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the law goes into effect.

The founder of Whole Woman's Health, Amy Hagstrom Miller, told the New York Times the clinics would comply with the law .

All 11 Planned Parenthood clinics have also stopped scheduling abortions visits after six weeks of pregnancy, according to The 19th , which first reported the news.

Trust Women, an abortion care provider, says two of its offices in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City are seeing an increase in patients from Texas.

"Our clinics remain open and ready to provide quality, compassionate abortion care to everyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay," the organization said in a press statement.

Contributing: The Associated Press; John Fritze, USA TODAY

Protest on abortion outside the Supreme Court in 2005. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about Texas abortion law that bans the procedure once heartbeat is detected