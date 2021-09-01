Outdoor Awards 2021: Camping

There are few more inconvenient things than trying to be active in the dark, while also having to use your hands to hold a flashlight. But there’s an easy solution: Enter the headlamp. While it’s an undeniably tech-y solution—there’s a reason why it’s existed in hiking speciality stores for decades—it’s one that’s ease of use makes a boatload of difference when you’re trying to accomplish tasks. Furthermore, modern headlamps are lighter and brighter, making this a perfect time to invest in one that will last. Whether you’re an early bird trying to catch a worm, or a night owl that’s ready to go until the wee hours of the morning, we’ve got a selection of eight headlamps that will be perfect for whatever activity you’re planning on doing in the dark.