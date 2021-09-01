Christy Carlson Romano Was Bullied By 'Really Huge Star' Growing Up: 'It's Like Trauma for Life'

While starring on The Disney Channel's "Even Stevens" in the early aughts, Christy Carlson Romano was rolling in the dough. As a 16-year-old, she had raked in "millions of dollars" between her acting career, a book deal and a record deal. Now, 21 years later, she admits that she blew through all her money. All of it. In a YouTube video, Christy, 37, said she had a "complicated" relationship with money, having always thought she'd had an ample amount of it. "My biggest thing about child actors, you aren't told that the work is going to slow down," she said. "In fact, I was told the opposite, specifically by my mom, some of my team, even my money manager at the time." Initially, Christy put some money toward college, but she dropped out less than two years later. "Then I had this money at my disposal," she said. "I was never told how much money I was making. Money didn't have a purpose for me, I didn't really know what it was. I just knew that I had it and didn't care about it. That's a problem." Once the money was out, she took roles she didn't want to do. "Basically, I did a nude scene," she recalled. "I had never thought in a million years that I would ever do something like this. I was America's sweetheart, morally sound in my mind. I believed in the Disney magic, I still do. And then I felt so exploited and marked and horrible." Despite her money matters, the actress assured fans she's ok now and learned from her financial mistakes.