Chris Klieman has historic plans for K-State running back Deuce Vaughn this season

Hear from Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman as he previews the Wildcats' game against Stanford on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be back in game week, and I know the players are excited to be facing somebody other than each other in practice. Continuing on with our preparation. We had pretty good prep week last week working on Stanford and had a little bit of a mock game on Saturday to just try to get some of the bugs ironed out with some of the new players, as well as staffing, and now we’re kind of just full speed ahead with our normal practice week. A really good football team we’re playing, a seasoned, veteran group, a lot of older players that have played an awful lot of football games, and I think we're going to see that across the landscape of college football. We have a lot of older kids as well. But that's just with the extra year and more and more transfers and grad transfers, I think you're going to just see that throughout the year. But I’m really impressed with those guys on film, and we have come up with some great plans offensively, defensively that we have to be able to execute against a really good football team.”
