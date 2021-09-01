Chris Klieman has historic plans for K-State running back Deuce Vaughn this season

Chris Klieman on mixing it up defensively... “We sure hope so with the amount of safeties that we have planned. The ones that people know about are (Jahron) McPherson and Ross Elder. You have Russ Yeast and TJ Smith is healthy, and what a difference it is to have a healthy TJ Smith. Cincere Mason can help us back there. Aamaris Brown, so we have a lot of guys that can do different things, have different skill sets, plus then you throw in the corners. You throw Julius Brents in there. Throw Reggie Stubblefield in there, as well as the guys that played last year. We have more bodies. Can we match up better against the 10 and 11 personnel spread teams? We think so. This week or two weeks from whenever we play Stanford, it might not be that. It might be more bigger bodies because of the nature of the offense, but we feel we're deeper. We don't feel like we're going to have to play a kid like Jahron McPherson 70 snaps a game. Russ Yeast is playing really, really well right now. So, we should be able to cut a lot of snaps in half in the backend.”