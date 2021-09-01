Amazon is hiring 55,000 people, here's how to get a job
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told Reuters this week the company plans to hire 55,000 employees worldwide in the coming months. According to the outlet, 55,000 employees is close to Facebook’s entire workforce and is equal to about a third of Google’s roster. Amazon already employed approximately 1.3 million people as of July, said an NBC News report, and the new hires would represent a 20 percent increase in its tech and corporate staff. Around 275,000 people already work in those area of the company globally.www.audacy.com
