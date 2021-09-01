Napa Superstar Thomas Rivers Brown Opens a New Winery
In the past decade, superstar winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown has received 25 perfect 100-point scores from wine critic Robert Parker for Cabernet Sauvignons he has crafted, which is why dozens of Napa Valley wineries pay him the big bucks as a consultant. This week he officially opens Elusa, a pet project a stone’s throw from the house in Calistoga he shares with his wife Genevieve, their two children, and their three Aston Martins.www.townandcountrymag.com
