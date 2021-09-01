Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

Napa Superstar Thomas Rivers Brown Opens a New Winery

By Jay McInerney
townandcountrymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decade, superstar winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown has received 25 perfect 100-point scores from wine critic Robert Parker for Cabernet Sauvignons he has crafted, which is why dozens of Napa Valley wineries pay him the big bucks as a consultant. This week he officially opens Elusa, a pet project a stone’s throw from the house in Calistoga he shares with his wife Genevieve, their two children, and their three Aston Martins.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
City
Calistoga, CA
City
Oakville, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rivers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#California Wine#Wine Cellars#Winery#Food Drink#Napa Superstar#Hirsch Bedner Associates#American#Vitultural#Michelin#Schrader Brown#Cabernets#Bright Lights#Town Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy