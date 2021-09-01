Monmouth College Latin American & Latino Film Festival Beginning Sept. 8 Will Explore Immigration
In its third year, Monmouth College’s Latin American & Latino Film Festival will explore issues of immigration. Organized by Monmouth professor Jennifer Thorndike, this fall’s series is composed of five films, which will be shown throughout the semester at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Pattee Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business. A short discussion will follow each film in the series, which is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks.977wmoi.com
Comments / 0