Monmouth College Latin American & Latino Film Festival Beginning Sept. 8 Will Explore Immigration

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its third year, Monmouth College’s Latin American & Latino Film Festival will explore issues of immigration. Organized by Monmouth professor Jennifer Thorndike, this fall’s series is composed of five films, which will be shown throughout the semester at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Pattee Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business. A short discussion will follow each film in the series, which is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks.

Exploring Immigration

Exploring Immigration

MONMOUTH, Ill. – In its third year, Monmouth College’s Latin American & Latino Film Festival will explore issues of immigration. Thorndike, said she chose the film festival’s topic primarily because of its relevance and importance to many Monmouth students. “Immigration – particularly Latin American immigration – is a fundamental part...
