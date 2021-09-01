Monmouth College Latin American & Latino Film Festival Beginning Sept. 8 Will Explore Immigration

Kathleen Namgung recalls an incident in first grade when a classmate left a note on her desk that read: “Let’s bomb Korea.” At the time, Namgung was only seven and had recently immigrated to America, a land she and her family perceived as a welcoming place. At such a young age, she was more confused about the note than angry. But as the years went on, Namgung became increasingly aware of how the perception of her race would impact her life. The boys in her high school gym class would scoff and say, “don’t pick her. Asian girls aren’t good at sports. They’re weak and fragile.”