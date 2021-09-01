Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Up XP Show: PurdyKurty

By Michael Stevens
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Sometimes you are just born different. Granted PurdyKurty, Kurtis Bond, wouldn’t say that about himself. A very humble but very successful PUBG pro player and captain of the PUBG pro team signed by the top tier Esports organization TSM FTX.

Going into his four year of competitive play in PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground’s) he has seen many different organizations, many different faces and a lot of Chicken Dinner’s! We discuss how starting as a team named Shoot To Kill worked their way to signing with orgs like Lazarus and TSM FTX.

We also talk about what equipment he uses in his setup and a fun game of 10 rapid fire questions answered in one minute.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdykurty#Pubg#Tsm Ftx#Playerunknown#Chicken Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

NERF: Legends Aims for PS4, PS5 This October

NERF: Legends, based on the beloved NERF toy guns, has been announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be releasing later this year in October, though a specific date has not yet been announced. Players will be transported to a futuristic...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Octane abilities, tips and tricks

Want to learn how to win games as Octane in Apex Legends? Well, that depends. Do you love to be a playmaker who can spin circles around your opponents in Apex Legends? Octane has always been the option for that but has recently seen a huge resurgence, with his usage rates skyrocketing him up the charts.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player

Six years ago was when Jagex first took Old School RuneScape players for a (very unsafe) ride on its Deadman servers, a hardcore PvP experience with greatly accelerated XP gain and punishing death penalties. Jagex ran three or four seasonal competitions per year, challenging the best players to persevere against the odds, with a cash prize going to the ultimate survivor. The last of these competitions took place in May 2020, but now it’s back, with several changes for 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17

League of Legends Patch 11.17 is knocking the jungle meta around with many changes to one of the strongest junglers right now, Viego. With Viego getting kicked out, here are the top five junglers for Patch 11.17. 5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17. 1. Ekko. Ekko is...
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic wants Fortnite to be the last game standing — so it’s stealing ideas

This week, Epic Games added a new mode called Impostors where players complete tasks on a ship while two impostors sneakily try to teleport as many agents off the ship as they can. If that sounds like a familiar gameplay loop to you, you’re not the only one who feels that way — fans immediately noticed that the mode borrows heavily from Among Us, a social deduction game that exploded in popularity in 2020 and was built by a tiny indie studio.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Vex Release Date for League of Legends?

At the beginning of the year, League of Legends and Riot Games announced The Ruined King Viego was coming to the game. With his announcement, they also revealed that the next three champions to come in 2021 would all revolved around him. The first one was Gwen, The Hallow Seemstress with Akshan coming next. Although Vex was supposed to come first, they moved her back. Now the question becomes, what is the Vex release date?
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s GTA V giveaway brought seven million new players to its store

Epic Games has been giving away free PC games on its storefront for a good long while now. Few, however, have brought the Epic Games Store to its knees like GTA V did when it was the freebie of the moment, with the store being knocked out for eight hours. We now have a sense of scale regarding how many people came to the Epic Games Store for that free pick up, with some recent court documents putting the number at seven million new players.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Alpha Will Be Available for PlayStation Gamers This Weekend

PlayStation owners will now get to test out the alpha version of Call of Duty: Vanguard this weekend completely for free. Beginning on August 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and ending at the same time on August 29, both PlayStation 4 and 5 players will be able to access the upcoming installment’s alpha phase for the full 48 hours. According to the announcement, gamers will take on Sledgehammer Games’ innovative new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riot is finally nerfing Viego in League of Legends' 11.17 Update this week

What else does Riot Games have up their sleeve for 11.17?. League of Legends' next title update is on the horizon and there are a few things worth talking about. Viego is going to get nerfed - finally - and there's going to be some key changes to Lucian and Amumu. We've got everything you need to know about the update and when to expect it below.
Video GamesNME

Riot Mobile coming soon for ‘Valorant’, ‘League of Legends’ and more

Riot Games is about to launch Riot Mobile – a new Discord-like app which allows you to find and chat with all your Valorant and League of Legends pals. The new app is a replacement for League+ – the mobile companion app for League of Legends. But this time, Riot Mobile will allow you to connect with friends across the whole Riot Games portfolio.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Riders Republic hands-on beta review: Massive ambition meets straightforward fun

"I love how we're wearing giraffe costumes," someone in my group said, chuckling as we lined up to race down switchbacks. I agreed, these goofy outfits were brilliant. But as distracted as we should have been by our character's hilariously long necks, everyone in the group was dialed into the countdown, waiting to get the fastest jumpstart on our mountain bikes. When the timer went, fingers pressed triggers and we began a dead sprint down a muddy mountain pathway, skirmishing to get the first place spot.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Earn EDZ Patrol XP Fast in Destiny 2

The new Destiny 2 season is here. One of the constant things that have been throughout multiple seasons is weekly challenges. Some of them require some work to unlock that XP. During the first week, players have a pretty easy one to unlock. EDZ Patrol can get you some extra XP in no time.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to sign up for Fortnite Impostor Trials and earn rewards

With the new Fortnite Impostor trials, players can earn rewards by betraying their friends or foes. Here’s how to sign up for the Fortnite Impostor Trials. Fortnite has had some backlash following their Among Us style game mode, but players seem to be enjoying it, bringing something new to the battle royale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy