Look: 10 Lost in Random images too nightmarish to ignore

Luck is cruel and merciless, it does not understand circumstances, wills or contexts. Someone who thinks like Thanos would say that thanks to that it is also fair. From that perspective, a kingdom ruled by chance represents the supreme of fairness. Decisions, devoid of the emotion proper to the human, and subject to the infinite possibilities that dictate the parameters of physics, are not subject to the reproach that points, usually correctly, to private interest. “The dice equals us all,” would say the queen of this peculiar world, in which absolutely everything is subject to the will of his majesty’s dark dice. But a few minutes of play are enough to realize that something smells rotten in Denmark, and to begin to empathize with Par, a young nonconformist who, after seeing how luck has decided that her sister will spend the rest of her life in the palace, part in his search driven by the feeling that something is wrong. so it begins Lost in Random, an adventure that places chance at the center of his speech, and uses it at a mechanical level to develop a combat system, a mixture of Magic and dice, of the most peculiar.