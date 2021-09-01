Man’s ‘miracle cure’ for COVID and autism had bleach product in it, Vegas cops say

Mississippi’s poison control center was forced to send out a safety alert Friday after it received multiple reports of people ingesting an animal version of ivermectin, a drug that’s been touted and disputed as a COVID-19 treatment. It said a certain group of people has been taking a form of ivermectin made for livestock, WMC reports, and that 85 percent of those calls featured mild adverse responses. “Patients should be advised to not take any medications intended to treat animals and should be instructed to only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” the alert read. “Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic for humans.” The version of the drug intended for people has been pushed by some conservative figures as an alternative COVID treatment but some of the studies pushing ivermectin have been discredited.