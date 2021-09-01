Cancel
Man’s ‘miracle cure’ for COVID and autism had bleach product in it, Vegas cops say

By Summer Lin
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas man was arrested after selling a fake “miracle cure” for COVID-19, autism and cancer that included a bleach product, police said. Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, was arrested Monday after Las Vegas police said they got a tip that he was selling chlorine dioxide labeled as “Miracle Mineral Solution CD” as a cure for cancer, COVID-19 and autism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

