Ida caused flooding throughout Hancock County, but no major injuries reported so far
Although Hancock County was spared the worst of Hurricane Ida’s winds on Sunday and Monday, many parts of the county were still dealing with flooding on Tuesday morning. “MDOT has Hwy. 603 shut down between Texas Flat and Jourdan River Shores because there’s water coming over the road by the Jourdan River Steamer,” Hancock Emergency Management Agency Director Brian “Hooty” Adam said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.www.seacoastecho.com
Comments / 0