U.S. Open day three

Aug 10, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports.

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT):

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER

Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to medical reasons.

Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium as a result.

