Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Escape Power Transfer Unit (PTU) Fluid Servicing is an Easy DIY Garage Project

torquenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you the owner of a Ford Escape and looking to save yourself a significant amount of money and headache? Then you really need to consider changing the fluid on your Escape’s PTU as on easy DIY maintenance job that you can do at home in your garage or driveway to avoid eventual disaster. Read along and watch an informative video that takes you step-by-step through this maintenance procedure.

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptu#Ford Escape#Diy#Garage Project#Fluid Servicing#Awd#Torque News#Ptu Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Being Tested With Mysterious Powertrain

Though Ford GT production is winding down and scheduled to end following the 2022 model year, the automaker has already extended the production of its latest road-going supercar a total of two times. Whether or not it will make it a third is currently unclear. However, sources have told Ford Authority that at least one Ford GT around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with.
Carsfordauthority.com

Common Ford Canister Purge Valve Issue Detailed By Ford Tech: Video

In the past, we’ve featured a few helpful videos from Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco. Now, he’s back with yet another interesting and informative clip for owners of 2009-present Ford vehicles fitted with a canister purge valve that are experiencing issues. This new, canister purge valve for the evap system began appearing in vehicles back in 2009, and in the case of the subject of this particular video, wound up debuting in the 2011 Ford Explorer.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1986 Ford Mustang LX Hatchback

Because the 1979-1993 Fox Mustang remains so popular with enthusiasts, I don’t find so many non–crashed examples in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent. In fact, these days I see more 1974–1978 Mustang IIs than I do Fox Mustangs (unless you consider the 1994-2004 SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Last week, I found this very solid ’86 Mustang LX hatchback in a Denver yard, and my camera was ready for it.
Retailfordauthority.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Reveals Chiseled 2021 Ford F-150 Rival

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has been a long time coming, as the Japanese automaker hasn’t exactly had a full-size light-duty pickup that could credibly go toe-toe with the 2021 Ford F-150 since the late 2000s. While the current generation model isn’t exactly uncompetitive, it lacks certain features that make the Ford F-150 an easy choice for those looking for cutting edge technology in their trucks. And now, pictures of a non-TRD Pro model that were leaked to us show the redesigned model appearing quite svelte and very similar to its smaller sibling, the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Ranked Average In J.D. Power 2021 Initial Vehicle Quality Study

Last fall, Ford CEO Jim Farley specifically targeted warranty costs as an area the automaker needed to address through improved quality. This led to FoMoCo charging its suppliers for half the cost of warranty issues, and in the months since, Ford has seemingly been pleased with the results of its efforts, in spite of some challenges with the 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E launches. That also shows up in J.D. Power’s 2021 Initial Vehicle Quality Study, which was just released today.
Carsocmomblog.com

A Quick And Helpful How-To Guide To Fixing Your Car

It can be tough to keep up with the maintenance required for your car. However, there are many different ways that you can fix your car without having to take it into a mechanic’s shop. This blog post will teach you some of the most common things that people do in their homes or garages to maintain and repair their vehicles!
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Easy Mods That Make Your Car Instantly Drive Better

When modifying cars, it’s easy to get distracted by the flashy big-ticket upgrades like turbochargers, engine swaps, etc. But don’t underestimate the value of simply having high-quality items for the most basic components of your car. Here are some areas where an easy mod can pay massive dividends in driving pleasure.
Carstorquenews.com

Easy and Correct Way to Change Your Transmission Fluid Without Removing the Pan

Contrary to what car manufacturers and dealers are saying, newer model cars actually need a transmission fluid change every 30,000 miles says this popular YouTube channel mechanic. Here’s why and how you can do it yourself without having to remove the transmission fluid pan. Transmission Oil Change is Necessary Contrary...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Desert Gold Ford Escape

Desert Gold Metallic 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsCarBuzz

How Automotive Paint-Protection Film Can Protect Your Car

Paint-protection film applied to cars' paintwork goes by many names. It is essentially a urethane-based protective film applied to the paintwork and, as such, can be called rock-chip protection, clear bra/wrap/mask, invisible shield, or scratch-protection film. All these names refer to the same basic type of invisible plastic-like film. This clear bra for cars can be applied to paintwork to seal and protect it against casual, everyday wear and damage such as chips, scratches, and the effects of chemicals, acid rain, and bird droppings.
CarsCarBuzz

Air Conditioning Vs. Windows Down: Which Is Best?

There is a school of thought that claims your car AC is a huge drain on your car engine and that it has a noticeable effect on your fuel usage. Another group claims that car air-conditioning is actually very efficient and that the drag caused by open windows is a larger detriment, especially on the highway. So, how much does the AC affect gas mileage as opposed to open windows, and what factors do you actually have to consider when making the calculations?
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

573-Mile 2017 Ford GT Unsurprisingly Ignites A High Dollar Bidding War

Though the Ford GT already carries a rather significant price tag north of $500k, these cars seemingly only get more valuable on the used car market. We’ve seen a 2018 model go for over one million, a 2019 with a $1.5 million dollar price tag, and of course, the infamous Mansory GT and its $2.2 million dollar asking price. Thus, it really comes as no surprise that this very nice 2017 Ford GT has ignited a bidding war over at Bring a Trailer.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Silver Ford Escape

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Yogafordauthority.com

Mindfulness Concept Car Created By Ford So Drivers Can ‘Escape’ Stress

In recent years, vehicles have become more of a place to escape outside stressors thanks to features like whisper quiet cabins, excellent sound systems, and comfortable seats with niceties like heating, cooling, and even massaging functions. With a growing spotlight centered on mental health in the wake of the pandemic, Ford is placing an emphasis on managing stress and anxiety by creating what it calls the Mindfulness Concept Car, a sort of an escape pod from the frantic world outside.
Camarillo, CAgmauthority.com

Wilwood Releases Improved New C2 Corvette Tandem Master Cylinder

Camarillo, California based company Wilwood Brakes has released its new and improved C2 Corvette Tandem Master Cylinder, which is designed for use in C2 Corvette restomod projects with modern-day disc brakes. Wilwood says its redesigned C2 Corvette Tandem Master Cylinder features the correct pushrod length and clevis thread size for...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

UPDATE: Ford Bronco Buyers Love Manuals: 15 Percent Order Stick Shift

Update: The original source for this Bronco information was slightly off. In an email to Motor1, a Ford representative clarified that approximately 15 percent of new Bronco orders are for manual transmissions, which is still very impressive. Breaking it down further, two-door Bronco orders are indeed showing a 25-percent take-rate for manuals.
Public SafetyCarscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy