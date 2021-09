Columbia, Mo. – Based on voting by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC selections were announced on Tuesday. Jeffcoat, named a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection by the league’s media, was a 2020 first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and the league’s coaches. His breakout season included 6.0 sacks, 18 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Jeffcoat’s 6.0 sacks ranked second in the SEC and were the most by a Tiger defensive end since Charles Harris recorded 9.0 in 2016. He is a member of the 2021 Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists.