Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft said on Friday they will pay all legal fees for drivers sued under the new Texas abortion ban. The move comes as legislation banning abortions took effect earlier this week in Texas, ending Roe v. Wade protections in the state. It made Texas into one of the states with the strictest abortion bans in the country. The law was passed in May to ban all abortions in Texas after about six weeks of pregnancy.