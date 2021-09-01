Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hadley, MA

Brian Adams and Morey Phippen: An empowering, rewarding experience

By SCOTT MERZBACH -
Daily Hampshire Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many awesome nonprofit organizations doing wonderful work in the Valley, and All Out Adventures is one of them. With a mission to promote health, community and independence for people with disabilities and their family and friends through outdoor recreation, All Out Adventures provides summer opportunities for people like me to experience the great outdoors through kayaking, canoeing, cycling, camping and hiking.

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The scramble to defend against Texas' 6-week abortion ban

(CNN) — Still reeling from a Supreme Court order that effectively blocked most abortions in Texas, providers in the state are scrambling to help women seeking the procedure and imploring lawyers and the Biden administration to think creatively in order to stop the law -- or its effects -- as soon as possible.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

More than 7 million Americans to lose jobless benefits on Labor Day

Over seven million people across the U.S. will lose their unemployment benefits beginning on Monday as pandemic safety nets expire. The emergency federal jobless benefits are set to end on Labor Day, while another three million people will lose their additional $300 boost to state unemployment benefits, barring government intervention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy