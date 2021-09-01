Brian Adams and Morey Phippen: An empowering, rewarding experience
There are many awesome nonprofit organizations doing wonderful work in the Valley, and All Out Adventures is one of them. With a mission to promote health, community and independence for people with disabilities and their family and friends through outdoor recreation, All Out Adventures provides summer opportunities for people like me to experience the great outdoors through kayaking, canoeing, cycling, camping and hiking.www.gazettenet.com
Comments / 0