'Doomsday' father Chad Daybell's adult children say he's been 'framed' and deny he murdered his first wife and 2 young children

Chad Daybell at a court hearing in Idaho in August 2020. Associated Press

Chad Daybell's adult children spoke to "48 Hours" about their father being accused of murder.

They denied their mother was murdered and said they believe Daybell was framed in the deaths of his current wife's kids.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the three murder charges and is facing trial later this year.

The adult children of Chad Daybell - the "doomsday cult" husband accused of killing his ex-wife as well as his current wife's two kids - have defended their father in a new interview.

Speaking with "48 Hours," Daybell's five children denied their mother was murdered and said they believe Daybell was framed in the deaths of Vallow's kids.

"We presume innocence in this country. Just because things look funny, we don't send people to jail," Daybell's daughter, Emma Murray, said in the interview, which is airing in full on CBS on Wednesday .

Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in her bedroom in October 2019, just weeks before Daybell married Vallow.

The bodies of Vallow's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who had been reported missing in November 2019, were found on Daybell's property in June 2020.

Daybell and Vallow, whose end-of-world beliefs came to light in the wake of the deaths , were charged with the murders of JJ and Tylee in May . Daybell was also charged with murder and insurance fraud in Tammy Daybell's death, while Vallow was charged in her ex-husband's murder .

Murray said in the "48 Hours" interview that her father was framed for the kids' deaths, saying she believes Vallow's brother, who died of natural causes in 2019, killed the children.

"This is his property. If there's bodies buried here, it would be attributed to him," she said.

As for their mother's death, the children said that while the cause of death was asphyxiation, they don't believe she was murdered.

"Asphyxiation doesn't necessarily mean smothered," added Mark Daybell. "According to my understanding, it just means the breath was interrupted. And in the end, she wasn't able to breathe. And according to that, there's more facts we need. We don't just say, 'Oh, well, bye, Chad.' No there's still love, there's still connection."

Daybell has pleaded not guilty in the cases, and a trial is scheduled to start in November, according to 12 News .

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Vallow, meanwhile, was found incompetent to stand trial earlier this year and was committed for treatment in June.

