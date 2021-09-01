Cancel
Krispy Kreme Is Now Giving Vaccinated Customers 2 Free Doughnuts

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrispy Kreme got everyone’s attention at the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when the chain announced free doughnuts for all vaccinated customers. With the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Aug. 23, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal. The new Krispy Kreme free doughnut vaccine deal runs through Sept. 5, and it’s doubly sweet.

