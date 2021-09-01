Krispy Kreme Is Now Giving Vaccinated Customers 2 Free Doughnuts

Starbucks' latest financial report shows that the global coffee chain has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic — but don't call it a recovery. Sales at individual Starbucks stores in the United States increased 83% in April, May, and June of 2021, compared to the same three months a year ago, according to a company press release. This makes sense because April through June of 2020 were the first full months of government-ordered lockdowns in response to the pandemic. But Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company's record performance in the most recent fiscal quarter demonstrated "powerful momentum beyond recovery." To prove that with numbers, Johnson told investors during a July 27 conference call that same-store sales were up 10% compared to April-June 2019 (via The Motley Fool). Starbucks even added 352 locations around the globe in spring 2021, so now there are more Starbucks than ever on the planet: a total of 33,295.