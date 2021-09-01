Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Influencer Rocky Barnes Curates Latest Bloomingdale’s Pop-up

By Jean E. Palmieri
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFnHn_0bjRwvY700

Click here to read the full article.

For Rocky Barnes, her brand, The Bright Side, has all the same earmarks as motherhood.

The influencer and fashion blogger created the collection of comfortable and fun separates for men, women and children last December, and said it is “very similar to being a parent. I love it, but it’s very stressful,” she said. “It’s like having a second baby. I’ve done a lot of capsules and you just come in, do your thing and leave. I have so much more respect now for the designers I work with.”

More from WWD

Barnes knows a lot about motherhood. She and her husband Matt Cooper are parents to 19-month-old Jones, who she said is “full of energy” and “obsessed with cooking — he’s abnormally tall and just keeps reaching for all the pans. It’s scary but he keeps me motivated.”

Something else that is keeping her motivated these days is her partnership with Bloomingdale’s. The department store tapped Barnes for the latest iteration of its Carousel rotating pop-up concept.

“I am so excited to partner with The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s to curate the Happy Campers pop-up and have The Bright Side be part of the assortment,” Barnes said. “I have shopped at Bloomingdale’s as long as I can remember, and it’s always been a place for me to discover new brands and find classic favorites. Curating this pop-up in partnership with Bloomingdale’s was so much fun. I wanted to focus on bringing in different textures, fabrics and thoughtful details, in addition to mixing patterns, fun pops of colors and cozy textures.”

She worked with the merchandising team on Happy Campers to curate an eclectic assortment of men’s and women’s apparel, beauty, home and children’s products, including exclusive pieces from The Bright Side.

Barnes is also featured in the campaign imagery for the shop that will remain open through Nov. 1 at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship and online.

Happy Campers is intended to lure customers to the outdoors and features women’s and children’s products from The Bright Side including pullover sets, priced at $148 to $180; striped intarsia sweaters, $180; exclusive unisex checkered cardigan robes, $268, and unisex PJ sets in mushroom prints for $198, the latter of which she said is “a real crowd pleaser.”

Barnes also put together a list of “the designers I’m obsessed with” and tapped some of her friends and favorites for the shop including ByChari x Rocky necklaces, $115 to $135; as well as The Arrivals coats, $465 to $1,190; Marc Jacobs mini traveler totes, $225, and Brother Vellies hiking boots, $795. Other brands within the fashion and accessories assortment include AGolde, Birkenstock, Ganni, IRO, Loewe, Mother, Musier, Nanushka, Rag & Bone, Rains, Snowpeak, Staud, The North Face and Bloomie’s, the retailer’s recently relaunched namesake brand. Additions to the assortment include Hoff, The Rad Black Kids, Asweets, East Fork, Bolé Road Textiles, Rumpl and Anchored Northwest.

“In the past year, there’s been a reignited passion for embracing the outdoors and Happy Campers translates this excitement into a special shopping experience with unique finds for our customers to discover,” said Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Bloomingdale’s. “The curation has an assortment our customers will enjoy as they spend time in the outdoors with family and friends.”

So will Barnes and her family be embracing the camping craze anytime soon? “My husband was born and raised in New York, so he’s not much of a camper,” she said with a laugh. “I’m from California [and spent a lot more time outdoors], so Jones will probably land somewhere in between and be a glamper.”

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Children Last#Curate#Influencer#Motherhood#The Bright Side#Happy Campers#Arrivals#Agolde Birkenstock#Ganni Iro#Nanushka Rag Bone#Snowpeak#Asweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

An Actual Bridgerton Shoe Collection Is Coming, Courtesy Of One Of The Coolest Footwear Brands

The first series of Bridgerton may have landed on Netflix back in December of last year but it seems the world's collective obsession with the show has not faltered. Firstly, we all started desperately searching for fashion and homeware that gave us Regency vibes and then, just recently, Hill House – purveyors of the infamous Nap Dress – even announced a collection of dresses made in collaboration with the show. Now? Well, now you can (almost) literally walk a mile in the shoes of Daphne Bridgerton herself.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Aoki Lee Simmons On Growing Up in Fashion, Modeling, and, Now, Designing Shows

Hands down, Aoki Lee Simmons is one of the coolest 19 year-olds out there. Aside from having an OG supermodel for a mother, Simmons is making a name for herself all on her own. From modeling in a history making haute couture show over the summer to now gearing up of her junior year at Harvard, there’s nothing that’ll stop her from doing what she wants to do. And right now, it’s shoes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Target Unveils Fall Designer Collection With Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan

Target's Designer Collections never miss and the upcoming fall line-up is no exception. The Fall Designer Collection will feature garments designed by some of fashion’s contemporary sweethearts: Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, and Sandy Liang. Target announced The Fall Designer Collection today (August 9) so we don’t know exactly...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

Bloomingdale’s Opens “Bloomie’s” Concept Store in the Mosaic District

The first-ever Bloomie’s concept store is now open in the Mosaic District. Think of it as a stylish and tech-savvy little sister to the iconic Bloomingdale’s brand. Whereas a typical location of the upscale retailer can be as big as 200,000 square feet, this boutique-style spin-off is just 22,000 square feet, showcasing designers like Le Jean, Madeworn, The Range, RE / DONE and Salomon that are not found at other Bloomingdale’s stores (plus many that are). Fashionistas can comb the racks for Mother jeans, Jimmy Choo shoes, Marc Jacobs bags, Helmut Lang menswear and Dior skincare.
RetailPosted by
WWD

What Bloomie’s Means to the Future of Bloomingdale’s

Click here to read the full article. Bloomingdale’s, which operates department stores and outlets, launches its third format today called Bloomie’s — but there could be a fourth in the not-so-distant future. “We are going to look to try to modify the format so that it serves the need of the community and an opportunity, but we also want to be careful not to create so many more formats that we can’t execute flawlessly,” Tony Spring, Bloomingdale’s chief executive officer, told WWD. “Our objective is to find that right balance between what people are looking for and what we can do well.” The...
Retailchainstoreage.com

First Look: Check out Bloomingdale’s new small-store concept

(Photo's by Anne Chan Photography) Bloomingdale’s has opened its first-ever location under the “Bloomies” banner. Located in the Mosaic District lifestyle center of Fairfax, Va., the 22,000-sq.ft. store offers a highly curated assortment of contemporary and luxury brands, tech-enabled stylists, convenient services and an on-site restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. ( (By comparison, Bloomingdale’s department stores generally average 150,000 sq. ft. to 200,000 sq. ft.)
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Fashion Fair Is Back! Inside the Legendary Cosmetics Brand’s Long-Awaited Relaunch

In 1966, before she moved to Paris and became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld and Anthony Lopez, the model Pat Cleveland received a letter at her family’s Harlem apartment from Eunice W. Johnson. The cofounder of the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company—which produced the influential magazines Ebony and Jet—was officially inviting a then 16-year-old Cleveland to join the “traveling troupe” participating in that year’s Fashion Fair. A kind of mobile runway show, Ebony’s annual trademark event brought highlights from the Paris collections to cities and towns across America via Greyhound bus. With as many as 187 shows during a 12-week run twice a year, Johnson engaged the fashion-mad yet largely overlooked Black middle class, giving them access to Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino Couture that was impossible otherwise—and she ran a tight ship. Included in Cleveland’s invitation was a spartan suggested packing list—two pairs of slacks; one pair of low-heeled shoes; two cardigan sweaters; one dark skirt; two blouses; fold-up slippers for the bus—and the warning that any model who missed a bus departure or skipped a curtain call would be responsible for a hefty $25 fine.
Designers & CollectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fashion find of the week: Sabika Jewelry unveils kaleidoscope of colors, designs for fall/winter collection

Robinson-based Sabika Jewelry has a kaleidoscope of colors and designs planned for its fall/winter collection. In particular, CEO and designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik pulled inspiration from the kaleidoscope’s prism, which she channeled as a representation of diverse beauty. “Joy and diversity were two running themes for me when I designed this...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Fashion Brands Selling On Depop, From Designer Labels To Indie Designers

Gen Z has been dominating the thrifting game lately, accounting for more than 40% of secondhand shoppers worldwide. The craze has spawned a rise in (and necessity for) fashion brands and designers on Depop, joining the online resale marketplace to better attract this target demographic. Celebrities are getting in on the action, too, selling pieces from their own closets on the platform, from pre-loved clothing to on-stage or music video looks.
Designers & CollectionsOk Magazine

Smash Gender Norms With Nordstrom's BP. + WILDFANG Inclusive Clothing Collaboration, Available In XXS-4X — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Nordstrom just dropped a brand new collection that we are obsessed with called BP. + WILDFANG. This collaboration...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Themed Fashion Pop-Ups

London-based skateboard and clothing company Palace has once again joined forces with Belgium beer brand Stella Artois to launch all-new 'Palace Arois' pubs in London and New York. The collaboration sees the brands working together to transform two famous pubs -- London's 'Blue Post' and New York's 'Vig Bar' --...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Allbirds Launches Activewear, the Road Ahead for Black Designers

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Allbirds is building on its apparel offering with an activewear collection launching on Aug. 17. The brand's Natural Run Apparel line features a legging ($98), a bike short ($68), a running short ($68) and two tanks ($68 and $48). Each piece is made with premium natural fibers, labeled with its carbon footprint and available in sizes XS-XXXL. {Fashionista Inbox}
MakeupPopSugar

ColourPop Launched a Y2K Makeup Collection Inspired By a Few Throwback Beauty Trends

Today's beauty trends serve as a very blunt reminder of how often history tends to repeat itself. Butterfly clips are in style again, shiny lip glosses are making a comeback, and pastel eyeshadows are slowly being resurrected and considered socially acceptable again. With this in mind, it's no wonder ColourPop is launching an all-new collection inspired by '90s and early-2000s beauty trends that have recently made their way back into the mainstream.
Theater & DanceHarper's Bazaar

Lionne Designs Dance All Night Long Looks for the Fashion Set

“I love everything that the female lion represents,” designer Latoia Fitzgerald tells BAZAAR about the origin of the name Lionne (the French translation for lioness) over the phone—still riding the high of her first “see now, buy now” runway show. “She’s feisty but has this mystery about her that’s intriguing and walks around with her head high. But they also take care of each other’s cubs and hunt for food. So for me, I felt like it was a strong name.” As the moniker suggests, the L.A.-based brand, at its core is confident and bold while being able to hold space for a sultry side.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Designers & Collectionsphillystylemag.com

Fashion Guru Katie Sands Reveals Her Favorite Fall 2021 Trends

Some people are looking forward to Fall for the foliage and Pumpkin-Spiced products, but we’re in it for the fashion. We sat down with Katie Sands, successfully-smart entrepreneur, go-to influencer, content creator, and Amazon Live’s Style Host, for her favorite Fall trends. With over 282K Instagram followers, Katie is a...
ApparelRefinery29

Fall Closet, Meet Anthropologie’s Pilcro Collection

It's the final stretch of summer, and we can no longer ignore that fall is coming... and fast. The days of tossing on a sundress and running out the door are numbered. But to counter the pain of bidding farewell to these easy, breezy outfits, we have the return jeans. Fall marks the start of what many would consider being the best season for our wardrobes, and Anthropologie is serving up plenty of autumn-ready denim to get us pumped about the months ahead.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

SUPIMA Design Competition Spotlight: 3 More Finalists Share Their Capsule Collection Inspirations

SUPIMA Design Competition is returning live to NYFW on September 9! The 14th annual competition brings together design students from around the country to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 and recognition from top industry leaders. This week we’re introducing you to to the next generation of ones to watch. Earlier this week we met three rising stars and today we bring you three more faces to root for!
Beauty & FashionPeople

Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy