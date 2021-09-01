Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Saahas Ko Salaam – Mohit Raina pays a poetic tribute to frontline workers through a unique animated video

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a unique and poetic tribute to frontline workers, Amazon Prime Video today dropped an exclusive animated video featuring Mohit Raina as the narrator. The poem, released ahead of the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original – Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is written by Rakesh Tiwari. Studio Fiction, where Mohit Raina is seen paying tribute to the frontline workers by narrating a poem written by Rakesh Tiwari. Titled Saahas ko Salaam, the poem is about thanking the medical fraternity for being there whenever needed and staying strong while describing how their sense of duty prevails in the face of every personal challenge. The heart-warming ode goes one step beyond by asking the audience to express their gratitude for the frontline heroes. The video ends on a note, leading viewers to www.mumbaidiaries.in where they can share their messages for our brave frontline heroes.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Konkona Sen Sharma
Person
Mohit Raina
Person
Nikkhil Advani
Person
Satyajeet Dubey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Frontline#Amazon Prime Video#Mumbai Diaries#Studio Fiction#Post#Music And Sound Design#Malay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosFlorida Star

Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ Trailer Launched With Tribute To Frontline Workers

MUMBAI, India — The trailer for Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming web series titled “Mumbai Diaries 26/11” was recently launched at the Gateway of India. The series starring Konkana Sensharma will be a fictional paying tribute to frontline workers, set against the Mumbai terror attacks. The trailer launch of the Amazon Prime series was done with a tribute to frontline workers and heroes in the […]
MoviesBirmingham Star

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares first look of Sharmaji Namkeen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): On late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the first look of 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which is the iconic star's final film. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which was...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

India's dancing cop becomes internet star

Amol Kamble, a constable from India's Mumbai city, always dreamt of becoming a professional dancer. As a child, he would spend hours in front of the television mastering iconic moves. Although life had different plans for him - he ended up joining the police force - Mr Kamble never stopped...
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anupam Kher starrer 'A Wednesday' clocks 13 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): The iconic film 'A Wednesday' starring veteran actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, on Sunday, clocked 13 years since it was theatrically released. Actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film along with a still of his...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma & director Jasmeet K Reen wrap up ‘Darlings’!

The shoot of film was wrapped up last night. The cast and crew celebrated the completion of the film with a sweet surprise by cutting cakes together. The cast and crew took to social media to share the news along with some adorable pictures and videos of the wrap-up featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and director Jasmeet K Reen. The film also stars, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew, who completed their shoots for the film last month and shared moments of their happy goodbyes as well.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Disgusted By Finn’s Priorities, Putting Sheila Before Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are both adopted. So, Zende understood Finn’s confusion and conflict in the beginning. However, Zende sees Finn making Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) his top priority. He also is horrified that Finn endangered Hayes Forrester Finnegan.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Priyanka mourns Sidharth Shukla's demise

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday condoled the demise of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 40. Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a contemplative quote that read, "Legacy is not leaving something for people. It's leaving something in people. - Peter Strople"She further condoled his family and loved ones by writing, "Gone too soon SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," with folded hands emoticon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans Flood Social Media after Idris Elba Packs on the PDA with 3rd Wife Sabrina in Lavish Outfit at Hugo Boss Event

Legendary actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina stepped out in style for a Hugo Boss event leaving their fans stunned by their combined magic. See some comments below. Actor Idris Elba is no newbie in the art of looking good. Just a few years ago, he was voted the sexiest man alive, and now, at 49, he does not seem to have dropped an iota of his good-looking genes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy