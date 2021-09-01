Saahas Ko Salaam – Mohit Raina pays a poetic tribute to frontline workers through a unique animated video

As a unique and poetic tribute to frontline workers, Amazon Prime Video today dropped an exclusive animated video featuring Mohit Raina as the narrator. The poem, released ahead of the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original – Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is written by Rakesh Tiwari. Studio Fiction, where Mohit Raina is seen paying tribute to the frontline workers by narrating a poem written by Rakesh Tiwari. Titled Saahas ko Salaam, the poem is about thanking the medical fraternity for being there whenever needed and staying strong while describing how their sense of duty prevails in the face of every personal challenge. The heart-warming ode goes one step beyond by asking the audience to express their gratitude for the frontline heroes. The video ends on a note, leading viewers to www.mumbaidiaries.in where they can share their messages for our brave frontline heroes.