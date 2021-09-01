1st Choice Financial Services : High Earner, Low Saver

We have all spent the better part of the last year and a half adapting to a new way of doing things. With that in mind, there is no reason not to keep that momentum going. Many of us found alternate ways to receive services and the assistance we needed outside of more traditional channels. After a while, we developed new habits and learned other ways of doing things that we might not have tried otherwise. In a lot of respects, we found that while unnatural at first, the new became second nature after a sustained period of time.