A Texas convicted felon is speaking out since appearing in a viral video assisting a San Antonio police officer place a suspect under arrest. Mark Anthony Gonzales, who admitted to KHOU he himself has a criminal history and is out on a bond for an arrest last May, is the subject of a viral video that has accrued more than 42 million views showing him assisting a police officer wrestling on the ground with a wanted suspect, who at one point during the struggle allegedly attempted to grab the officer’s gun.