The New York Giants have announced that tight end Kyle Rudolph has passed his physical and has been activated off of their PUP list. We had been hearing for a few days that Rudolph was close to returning to the field following his recovery from foot surgery. The tight end had been working off to the side with trainers during practices, and was spotted running routes before the Giants’ second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Passing his physical was the final remaining barrier to Rudolph being activated and joining the team on the practice field.