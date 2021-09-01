Deal: Save $50 on Any Pair of Ray-Bans Most Iconic Styles
Who doesn’t love a pair of classic Ray-Bans? Nobody, that’s who. So get your act in gear and head to the Ray-Ban Labor Day sale, where you can snag any pair of the brand’s most iconic frames for $50 off. While I personally live and die by Ray-Ban’s Round Metal sunnies, you can also channel your inner JFK in a pair of classic Wayfarers, feel like Robert Pattison in some Clubmasters, get all Lenny Kravitz in Aviators or emulate Tom Cruise in … literally any pair of Ray-Bans ever. That guy really loves Ray-Ban.www.insidehook.com
