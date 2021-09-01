Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Deal: Save $50 on Any Pair of Ray-Bans Most Iconic Styles

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
Posted by 
InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who doesn’t love a pair of classic Ray-Bans? Nobody, that’s who. So get your act in gear and head to the Ray-Ban Labor Day sale, where you can snag any pair of the brand’s most iconic frames for $50 off. While I personally live and die by Ray-Ban’s Round Metal sunnies, you can also channel your inner JFK in a pair of classic Wayfarers, feel like Robert Pattison in some Clubmasters, get all Lenny Kravitz in Aviators or emulate Tom Cruise in … literally any pair of Ray-Bans ever. That guy really loves Ray-Ban.

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ray Ban Labor Day#Clubmasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Levi’s Sale Section Is Crazy Right Now

We’ve officially began our decent into the final few weeks of summer, which means the obligatory (and usually pretty awesome) season closeout sales are upon us. Chief among them? Levi’s Exclusive Sale, where you can now save up to 75% on closeout styles spanning the entirety of Levi’s product offering. Literally.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes’ Signature Nail Polish Brand Is Just $8 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Nail polish is one of our favorite ways to make a subtle statement. It’s a beauty hack that can just automatically elevate your look and entire vibe, even though it’s only gracing your fingertips. A nude can look professional and sophisticated, a bright blue can look summery and fun, a light pink can be cute and charming, but a red? A red is a whole different ballgame.
Apparelthezoereport.com

I Finally Bought Fall’s Most Essential Accessory — And It Works With Every Outfit

When it comes to accessorizing, I am no stranger to jewelry. After working in the industry throughout my career, first on the brand side and then as an editor, I’ve learned to appreciate a nice bauble or two. But now that I’ve entered my thirties and have started to understand what I *actually* like wearing, I’ve streamlined my collection quite a bit over the last two years. Some are investment pieces and others are just lucky shopping finds that bring me joy whenever I look in the mirror and see them on my neck or ears. This season, however, I was inspired to buy myself a watch, which is arguably fall’s hottest must-have item.
RetailPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Snag a New Pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers for Just $75

What do Tom Cruise in Risky Business, Leo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street, Ryan Gosling in Crazy Stupid Love and Jack Nicholson in … life … all have in common? Ray-Bans. And more specifically, Wayfarers. They’re arguably the most recognizable frames in all of sunglass history and they look good on just about everyone on Earth. Even Kate Middleton has been known to sport a pair of Wayfarers from time to time so, that said, if you are at present amongst the 1% of the population currently not in possession of a pair? It’s time you joined us on the other side.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Shop Making The Cut winner Andrea Pitter's designs on Amazon - and yes THAT sequin jumpsuit is in stock

There are jumpsuits and then there is the only jumpsuit you need in your closet right now - and Making the Cut season two winner Andrea Pitter’s design is that one. The fashion designer's Pantora sequin utility jumpsuit is topped with a tiger print and has a removable, figure-flattering self-tie belt that cinches at the waist. It’s a total showstopper and one of the looks Andrea produced that made jaws drop when one of her models strolled down the runway in it.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Um, You Can Buy TikTok's Latest It Dress on Amazon for Under $30

What would we do without TikTok? I'm being serious here, people! From the fun dance challenges to surprising food hacks, there's so much inspiration that can come across your #FYP. For the fashionable folks on the app, there are also tons of new trends and viral pieces that you can get in on because they're sooo cute and, most of the times, happen to be v inexpensive.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Eyewear Collection Was Handpicked by a Style Icon, and I Want Every Pair

If I had to choose only one accessory to wear for the rest of my life, I would choose eyewear. As much as I love a good statement handbag or pair of earrings, nothing makes me feel quite as powerful as a bold pair of glasses. They've become a signature part of my look, which is why I've decided to build a collection of eyewear that I love. Do I have more pairs than I can count? Yes. Am I still buying new pairs on a regular basis? Yes, of course. In the wise words of fashion icon Iris Apfel, "More is more, and less is a bore."
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save $430 on These Gucci Sunnies

We know it’s a tough call. Do you invest in those pricey designer frames in hopes you don’t lose them? Or do you buy up a bunch of cruddy throwaway pairs that will arguably cost just as much over the years. Thankfully, with this insane sale on Gucci Novelty 47mm Round Sunglasses, a whopping 80% off, your choice is a simple one.
ApparelEsquire

The 12 Best T-Shirts on Amazon for Every Type of Occasion

There's a lot of talk about what constitutes a closet staple (yeah, even from us). From different kinds of jackets to a slew of shoes, styles are ushered in and out with every season. Even the perfect cut of underwear evolves every couple of years. But the one constant in a sea of change is the mighty T-shirt. It is perennial and widespread; pretty much every brand and retailer on the planet offers one. Just search “T-shirt” on Amazon, and you can see that the options are vast—intimidatingly so.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Zara-Style Fall Pieces No One Will Know You Bought From Amazon — Starting Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shopping on a budget? That doesn’t mean your dream fall wardrobe has to stay a dream. If you’re going for a particular style or vibe but don’t want to drop hundreds or more on just a couple of pieces, then it’s time to start exploring the wonderful world of Amazon Fashion.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Brave the Rain in Style With These Chelsea Booties on Amazon Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Rain boots aren’t the only footwear you can rock on a precipitation-heavy day, but they certainly are the most effective. After all, they’re made primarily from waterproof rubber, which is the ultimate material to keep your feet dry when it’s pouring out there.
Behind Viral Videosfashionista.com

Meet the TikTok Creator Pulling Back the Veil on Luxury Fashion

It's a simple fact that — largely by design — the luxury fashion industry can be an opaque, intimidating place to those outside of it. Neophyte customers fret over everything from making sure they're wearing the right thing in the store to whether those $1,000-plus pumps are worth the investment. It's almost as though mystery is a major component in those four- and five-figure price tags. But these days, there's a budding influencer on the scene helping to pop that elitist bubble, posting videos to — where else? — TikTok that aim to demystify that secret club.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save 25% on a Fresh Pair of Sunski Sunnies

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Sunski, the affordable, yet great-looking sunglasses, are currently discounted in the brand’s Endless Summer Sale. Now you can save 25% on a variety of frames, including a handful of their bestselling styles. Polarized, made of recycled materials and now available for less, we’d suggest taking this opportunity to restock your specs supply — because we all know one pair is never enough. (Why is one pair never enough)?! Below, a few standouts from the sale:
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Big on a Bunch of Ralph Lauren’s Iconic Polo Caps

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Next to the polo shirt, the Polo cap is one of the most iconic products in Ralph Lauren’s Polo arsenal. For me, just the sight of it drums up memories of my first two years of undergrad at a state university and, more specifically, of the club lacrosse team, who, had they not been required to wear helmets on the field, would have surely been donning Polo caps instead. Likely, there’s at least one associate in your life who still dons the Polo cap. If that person happens to be you, you’re in luck. A whole bunch of them are on sale right now and you can shop a variety of discounted colorways emblazoned with the signature Polo logo — or take the classic route with the Polo Bear ball cap.
ShoppingPosted by
GQMagazine

The World's Best Watch Brands, Explained

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Unless you’re talking about Michael Jordan, Ken Jennings, or grandma’s cooking, the title “best” can be pretty subjective. That’s no less true when it comes to the best watch brands, which span a mind-boggling range of styles, price points and features, from the simple utilitarian charm of the Casio G-Shock to the unapologetic outrageousness of a seven-figure Richard Mille. To make sense of it all, we’ve assembled some of the key players in the GQ watch universe, broken down into eight distinct categories, each of which is at the very top of their particular game—whether that’s making limited-edition tourbillons or the quartz beater you wear to the beach. Fortunately, unlike the NBA or Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions, the world of watches has room for more than one GOAT.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Madewell Shirt Jackets Are Up to 70% Off

You don’t have to call it a “shacket” or a “jac-shirt” or whatever goofy portmanteau is in today, but September is now, which means you’ll want to consider breaking out the ultimate transitional layer: the shirt jacket. Over at Madewell, the sale section is stocked with all manner of autumnal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy