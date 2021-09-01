Did the US Support the Growth of ISIS-K in Afghanistan?
Regional players have long accused the US of supporting the group with midnight helicopter transport into Afghanistan. (By: Alex Rubinstein, Substack) The list of governments, former government officials, and organizations in the region that have accused the US of supporting ISIS-K is expansive and includes the Russian government, the Iranian government, Syrian government media, Hezbollah, an Iraqi state-sponsored military outfit and even former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who called the group a “tool” of the United States as journalist Ben Norton recently noted, characterizing Karzai as “a former US puppet who later turned against the US, and knows many of its secrets.”citizentruth.org
