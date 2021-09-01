Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CANADA STOCKS-Rail merger news lifts industrial stocks to record high

By Amal S
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds comments; updates prices)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index rose on Wednesday as railroad stocks jumped after regulators halted Canadian National’s deal to buy U.S. peer Kansas City Southern, potentially paving the way for rival Canadian Pacific to usurp the deal.

At 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.57% at 20,699.87.

The industrials index rose 2.1% to a record high, as both Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co jumped about 4% following the rejection of a voting trust structure that would have allowed the latter to buy Kansas City for $29 billion.

The two Canadian companies are competing to buy the U.S. railroad and Canadian Pacific initially fell 5% on Tuesday as investors priced in a greater likelihood of it having to make good on its own $25 billion offer for Kansas City.

Traders said many now thought the deal would be good for Canadian Pacific.

“We’re seeing the continuation of the short cover from Canadian National today and more people picking up that the Canadian Pacific sell-off yesterday was overdone and it’s probably going to be good news if they can win this deal,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Canada’s benchmark equity index has risen for seven straight months, tracking a jump in its U.S. peers as investors bet on easy money to lift demand for risky assets despite signs of a wobbly economic rebound.

Data on Wednesday showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew in August at the fastest pace in four months as new orders climbed and firms scrambled to reduce the risk of running out of the stocks they need for production.

Heavyweight energy stocks stocks lagged the broader market on a slip in oil prices ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Capstone Mining and Torex Gold Resources were the biggest percentage decliners on the TSX.

* The TSX posted twelve new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 107 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 98.70 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Energy Stocks#Canadian National#S P#Purpose Investments#Torex Gold Resources#Tsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Falls as Saudi Price Cut Hints at Weak Asian Demand

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices were broadly lower by midday in Europe on Monday, as a price cut by Saudi Arabia to its key markets in Asia suggested ongoing weakness in demand among the world's biggest importers. The news came hard on the heels of a big miss in U.S....
Traffickfgo.com

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S....
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady. The deep price cuts come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the highly infectious...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profits hover close to multi-month peak

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Tuesday, but stayed within close sight of a multi-month high touched last week, as pockets of aviation demand emerge with weekly rise in airline capacity in some markets. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $7.09 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 5 cents from a day earlier. The jet cracks hit $7.26 per barrel on Friday, their strongest since March last year. The jet fuel cracks have gained 17% in the last two weeks, but they are still currently 39% lower compared with their ten-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv data showed. Scheduled seat capacity in China rose 6.2% in the week to Monday, while flight capacity in India and Australia gained 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively, according to aviation data firm OAG. "Recovery in China from the dramatic reduction in air services a month ago as a response to a new outbreak of COVID-19, more than compensates for the reduction in air travel taking place this week elsewhere across the globe," OAG said in a statement. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 22 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, thanks to a firmer deal in the physical market. They were at a discount of 25 cents on Monday. CHINA AUGUST CRUDE OIL IMPORTS RISE - China's daily crude oil imports rose 8% in August from a month earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as refiners resumed purchases following the issue of new import quotas. - China, the world's top crude oil buyer, brought in 44.53 million tonnes of oil last month, equivalent to 10.49 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs. - China's demand for crude oil is recovering after nearly five months of slower purchases, caused by a shortage of import quotas, with buyers increasing the pace of purchases and paying higher premiums to secure supplies. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, one gasoil trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data capped losses. - More than 80% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a U.S. regulator said on Monday, more than a week after the storm made landfall and hit critical infrastructure in the region. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.46 0.42 0.55 76.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.33 0.01 -0.30 -3.34 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.56 0.42 0.55 76.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.23 0.01 -0.31 -3.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.75 0.42 0.55 76.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.04 0.01 -0.33 -3.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.08 0.45 0.57 79.63 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.29 0.04 16.00 0.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.73 0.46 0.60 76.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.22 0.03 -12.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high as investors bet on stimulus

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global stock markets, as investors bet on central banks sticking to a loose monetary policy against the backdrop of a slowdown in the post-pandemic economic rebound. * At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tracks oil prices lower ahead of BoC decision

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2519 to 1.2598 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and U.S. Treasury yields climbed, while investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week. Rising U.S. Treasury yields helped the greenback gain ground against a basket of major currencies, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand. U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.6% to $68.20 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2592 to the greenback, or 79.42 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2519 to 1.2598. Speculators have turned bearish on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 31, the market was net short 2,848 contracts on the currency, compared to net long 5,877 contracts in the prior week. The Bank of Canada is forecast to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. But economists still expected the central bank to raise interest rates to 0.50% towards the end of next year, despite a surprise contraction in economic growth last quarter. Meanwhile, Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, trailing in opinion polls, attacked his main rival on Monday for waffling on gun control and vaccine mandates as the campaign enters its final stretch ahead of the Sept. 20 election. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve on Tuesday, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries, as the Canadian market reopened following Monday's Labour Day holiday. The 10-year rose 4.7 basis points to 1.235%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Up After Strong China Trade

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher after an unexpected surge in Chinese exports to a record added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.4% to trade above $72 a barrel, after falling the past two sessions. The growth in China’s exports last month suggests strong demand for goods in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s overall imports also rose to a record in August, and crude purchases climbed to a five-month high, pointing to a revival in Asia’s biggest economy following a recent surge in Covid-19 infections.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil slides on demand concerns, strong dollar

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns about weak demand in the United States and Asia, although ongoing production outages on the U.S. Gulf Coast capped losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 94 cents or 1.4% from Friday's close...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.01%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the REITs , Energy and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.01%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Brent oil erases gains with rising dollar offsetting China data

Brent oil erased gains as the dollar rose, even as Chinese trade data added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy users. Crude in London held steady, after earlier climbing as much as 0.8 per cent, with the dollar’s gain making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Still,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Easing taper fears lift stocks to 6-week highs

* EM currencies gain as dollar lingers near 1-month low. * Rusal surges as aluminium price rally on Guinea coup. Sept 6 (Reuters) - A rally in China shares pushed an index of emerging market shares to six-week highs on Monday, while a dollar lingering near one-month low gave a lift to emerging currencies.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses ease on oil price dip, Saudi gains

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Monday, amid falling oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher. Oil prices fell about $1, after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Toronto index as oil prices rise

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index rose on Thursday as a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks, while hopes of loose monetary policies boosted demand for risky equities globally. * At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.6 points, or...
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Canadian Pacific Renews Kansas City Southern Offer

(NAFB) – The bidding war for Kansas City Southern continues as Canadian Pacific renewed its bid the acquire the railway company. The move followed the Surface Transportation Board’s rejection of the Canadian National bid, which STB determined, “the proposed voting trust is not consistent with the public interest standard under the board’s merger regulations.” Keith Creel, Canadian Pacific President and CEO, states, “we have notified the KCS Board of Directors that our August 10 offer still stands to bring this once-in-a lifetime partnership together.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy