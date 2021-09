There's nothing like a cast iron skillet. You have probably heard your parents and elders mutter, "Nothing is built to last these days." However, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to a cast iron skillet or pan. According to Bon Appetit, part of their appeal is the fact that they will last as long as you give them a little TLC. Cast iron is definitely a go-to skillet you want to have in your kitchen. If you have a cast iron skillet, you know what we mean.