Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol County, MA

Bristol County COVID vaccine tracker: 54% of people fully vaccinated

Herald News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 54% of people living in Bristol County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 31, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

www.heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Plymouth, MA
Bristol County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bristol County, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
County
Bristol County, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Bristol County, MA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tracker#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Oregon StateInternational Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Pennsylvania Statetherecord-online.com

COVID-19 cases continue climb across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday confirmed that there were 3,176 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. There are 1,927 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of 11 from Saturday. Of that number, 514 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, an increase of 30 from Saturday.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

YOUNGEST COUNTY RESIDENT TO DIE OF COVID-19 REPORTED

The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Douglas County has been reported. 6 more people have died related to COVID-19in the county, 293 more people have received new positive test results, and more 4 are presumptive, as of Friday. The Douglas County COVID-19 Update covered information reported Thursday and...
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Vaccination of Negative PCR Test Required

The city of New Orleans requires all ticket holders, guests and staff ages 12 or above to either 1) provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization or 2) show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Risk in intimacy after COVID vaccination?

There is no doubt that COVID has changed the way we live and date. Being close to a partner brings anxiety to people because they don't know what they can do, so they constantly fear risking their lives.
Kansas Statesjnewsonline.com

Pratt County's COVID cases up 144.4%; Kansas cases surge 17%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 17% as 11,334 cases were reported. The previous week had 9,690 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. In Pratt County there were 64 active cases reported on Wednesday, September 1 and on Friday, September 3, the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monoclonal antibody therapy available in county

SEBRING — Monoclonal antibody therapy could have a significant impact in the battle against COVID-19. It is used in patients who test positive for the virus and have the potential to become seriously ill and hospitalized because of certain comorbidities. Monoclonal therapy is available in Highlands County at AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center.
PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

Delta is spreading but COVID vaccines 75-95% effective at preventing hospitalization

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that despite initial concerns about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness or hospitalization and the Delta Variant – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all offer solid protection. Taking that sentiment a step further CDC scientists say that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization.
Umatilla County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Sept. 3: Umatilla County Health Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases

Umatilla County Health today reported 72 new COVID-19 cases – down 11 from Thursday’s total. Today’s new cases bring the county’s overall total to 11,635. There are currently 616 presumed cases of COVID-19 – up three from Thursday. A total of 117 people have died. More details are available on...
HealthKHON2

Free mobile vaccine clinics around Kaua’i

LIHU’E (KHON2) — From Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., individuals on Kaua’i, ages 12 and older, can get a free coronavirus vaccine through the Kauai Mobile Vaccine Clinic’s neighborhood center locations offered by the County of Kaua’i, Hawai’i Health Systems, and Wilcox Medical Center.
Fall River, MAHerald News

Get the COVID shot and $25 for groceries at these upcoming Fall River vaccine clinics

FALL RIVER – CIC Health is hosting vaccine clinics in the next few days that not only give people protection against COVID but a $25 grocery gift card, too. Price Rite at 866 Pleasant St. will be giving people COVID shots from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 1 to 3, from 2 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are needed, no ID or health insurance is required, and the shots are free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy