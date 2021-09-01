Storytime with Seth Rogen Podcast Trailer Delves Into His Friends' Secret Stash of Tales
Born from his love of crazy stories, Seth Rogan is branching out into the world of podcasts with his new show, Storytime With Seth Rogan, which sees him ask famous friends and unknown acquaintances to tell him some interesting stories for his own entertainment and that of his listeners. Rogan announced the new project on Twitter, and also released a trailer on Stitcher, which features Paul Rudd, Ava Du Vernay and someone that Rogan once met thanks to some Canadian friends. Yes, it really is a completely random mix, but will definitely hit a chord with a lot of Rogan's fans. You can listen to the trailer for the podcast here.movieweb.com
Comments / 0