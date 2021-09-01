Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blair County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Lewistown, Newport Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Minor, Major, and Moderate flooding, respectively is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * Until this evening. * At 3:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Thursday was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank will be affected by high water. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank are affected by high water. The south approach to the highway bridge is unundated. A number of other streets and roads in the area are closed. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, FEMA 10% Annual Chance Flood Level (10-year flood). * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Most of Williamsburg is affected by high water. Very few houses on the right bank are above this level. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 12/02/2010.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Saxton, PA
County
Blair County, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Conestoga River#Extreme Weather#Harper Tavern#Williamsburg Major#Newport Minor#The Yellow Breeches Creek#Hershey Minor#The Frankstown Branch Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy