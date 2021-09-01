Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Updated: The remnants of Ida arrive bringing heavy rains, flood threats to the region

By Arianna MacNeill, Jack Pickell
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Here's more from meteorologists on what to expect from the remnants of Ida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flsVc_0bjRtaIJ00
Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida bring heavy rain and threats for widespread flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning for parts of the region — including Boston, Cambridge, and Quincy — until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s more from meteorologists on what to expect from the remnants of Ida.

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ-TV: “Flash flooding will be likely overnight with rainfall rates of 1-2″+ at times!.”

Mike Wankum, WCVB-TV: “Place[s] that don’t usually flood will Thursday morning.”

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: “Likely all counties in MA will come under a warning through the night or into early tomorrow AM.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Eastern Pa#Tv38#Sarahwroblewski#Greater Boston#Petenbcboston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

The post-holiday workweek will begin with some absolutely beautiful weather across the Boston region. Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

2 more human cases of West Nile virus identified in Mass.

"These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes." State officials reported two more confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans on Thursday. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy