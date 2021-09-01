Updated: The remnants of Ida arrive bringing heavy rains, flood threats to the region
Here's more from meteorologists on what to expect from the remnants of Ida.
Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida bring heavy rain and threats for widespread flooding.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning for parts of the region — including Boston, Cambridge, and Quincy — until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ-TV: “Flash flooding will be likely overnight with rainfall rates of 1-2″+ at times!.”
Mike Wankum, WCVB-TV: “Place[s] that don’t usually flood will Thursday morning.”
Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: “Likely all counties in MA will come under a warning through the night or into early tomorrow AM.”
