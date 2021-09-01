Updated: The remnants of Ida arrive bringing heavy rains, flood threats to the region

Here's more from meteorologists on what to expect from the remnants of Ida.

Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida bring heavy rain and threats for widespread flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning for parts of the region — including Boston, Cambridge, and Quincy — until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s more from meteorologists on what to expect from the remnants of Ida.

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ-TV: “Flash flooding will be likely overnight with rainfall rates of 1-2″+ at times!.”

Mike Wankum, WCVB-TV: “Place[s] that don’t usually flood will Thursday morning.”

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: “Likely all counties in MA will come under a warning through the night or into early tomorrow AM.”