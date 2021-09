Profitability might be a challenge through the holiday season. The retailer is still looking at more than doubling its store footprint over the next several years. Expectations were running high heading into Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) second-quarter earnings report. The specialty retailer has been posting strong sales growth that implies it can double its store base over the next few years. Profit margin is jumping, too, thanks to surging customer traffic and a widening assortment of premium merchandise.