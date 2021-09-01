Heavy rain brings threat of flash flooding across parts of Utah
A strong moisture surge combined with remnant moisture from what once was Hurricane Nora will bring heavy rain at times and increase the threat of flash flooding across parts of southern, central and eastern Utah through this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will persist into Thursday, but mainly along the spine of the mountains and across the east. High pressure will begin to build into the area by the end of the week.www.fox13now.com
Comments / 0