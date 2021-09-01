Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Heavy rain brings threat of flash flooding across parts of Utah

By Damon Yauney
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 7 days ago

A strong moisture surge combined with remnant moisture from what once was Hurricane Nora will bring heavy rain at times and increase the threat of flash flooding across parts of southern, central and eastern Utah through this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will persist into Thursday, but mainly along the spine of the mountains and across the east. High pressure will begin to build into the area by the end of the week.

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Showers Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CNN

Robert E. Lee statue on historic Virginia street removed

(CNN) — Virginia on Wednesday took down a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the last Confederate statue remaining along Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. A pair of rulings from the state Supreme Court last week cleared the way for its removal after intense national debate over the 12-ton statue's purpose and place along the nearly one-mile, tree-lined street in the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy. The statue, like other symbols of the Confederacy in the commonwealth and and across the country including the busts of Confederate figures in the Virginia statehouse, was removed after the killing of George Floyd prompted a nationwide reckoning with police brutality and racism.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

What's in the Texas election law signed by Gov. Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial election security law on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a months-long political battle and a major victory for Republicans in the state who say it will help protect the integrity of future elections. But Democrats remain dedicated to fighting the law, with several...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy