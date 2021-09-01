Next-Gen Jamaican in Noble Square
With its vibrant interior and modern Jamaican dishes, Dr. Bird’s Jamaican Patty Shack feels totally fresh — but it happens to be an offshoot of a 40-year-old family restaurant in Buffalo. “Our family showed us the way; we’re just continuing the legacy and putting our spin on it,” says Hakim Lee, who opened the Noble Square spot (1215 N. Milwaukee Ave.) with his brother Changa in May. You’ll find flaky patties along with jerk salmon roti, but the star is the rasta pasta, an homage to the flavors of the island created by Jamaican immigrants to New York, including their father, who has served it since 2005. The Lees take his recipe in a new direction.www.chicagomag.com
Comments / 0