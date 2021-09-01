Officials identified 18-year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died after a head-on crash on Highway 411 (Rome, GA)

Authorities identified 18 year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died Monday night after a tractor trailer crossed a median on Highway 411 and collided with his car head-on.

The preliminary reports showed that the tractor trailer was going west near mile marker 5 when it hit Pereira’s 2014 Nissan 370Z. Reports further said that when the Nissan came to rest, it had caught on fire.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 18-year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died after a head-on crash on Highway 411

September 1, 2021