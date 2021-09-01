Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Officials identified 18-year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died after a head-on crash on Highway 411 (Rome, GA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdnW1_0bjRt1gF00
Officials identified 18-year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died after a head-on crash on Highway 411 (Rome, GA)

Authorities identified 18 year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died Monday night after a tractor trailer crossed a median on Highway 411 and collided with his car head-on.

The preliminary reports showed that the tractor trailer was going west near mile marker 5 when it hit Pereira’s 2014 Nissan 370Z. Reports further said that when the Nissan came to rest, it had caught on fire.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 18-year-old Jeremy Matthew Pereira who died after a head-on crash on Highway 411

September 1, 2021

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Franklin County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

45-year-old Gabriel Llamas-Gonzalez and another injured after a crash in Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)

On Sunday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash injured 45-year-old Gabriel Llamas-Gonzalez, a resident of Kennewick, and another man in Franklin County. The incident took place a little before 2:00 p.m. on US 395, about nine miles north of Pasco. According to the initial information, Llamas-Gonzalez did not yield to the semi-truck and crashed into it. Both vehicles were reportedly wrecked as a result of the accident.
Adams County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Mugtaba Y Kori injured after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County (Adams County, WA)

On Sunday afternoon, a single-vehicle accident injured 23-year-old Mugtaba Y Kori, of Kennewick, on State Route 26, 7 miles west of Washtucna in Adams County. According to the initial information, Kori was driving a silver 2002 Acura shortly before 3:15 p.m. west on State Route 26, close to milepost 76. The car reportedly swerved to the right, fell down an embankment and flipped a number of times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side in a field 30-50 yards from the road.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Jose Juan Cruz and his 20-year-old passenger injured after a rollover crash on SR-17 (Moses Lake, WA)

On Monday morning, a 24-year-old Jose Juan Cruz, a resident of Moses Lake, and his 20-year-old male passenger suffered injuries after a DUI crash on State Route 17. As per the officials, Juan Cruz was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry southbound on State Route 17, approaching Stratford Road. His vehicle reportedly went off the road to the right and hit an embankment as a result of which the vehicle flipped over. The impact ejected Juan Cruz from his car, which came to a stop and blocked a southbound lane of the freeway.
Fife, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery accident reported on I-5 in Fife (Fife, WA)

On, Monday morning, a vehicle reportedly caught fire after it went into a ditch on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife. As per the initial information, the incident took place just before 6 a.m. near 70th Avenue E. The vehicle reportedly had caught fire after the crash, with the flames spreading to nearby brush and trees. On arrival, the emergency crews managed to extinguish the fire.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680 (Sunol, CA)

Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680 (Sunol, CA) On Sunday morning, a child was killed after a head-on collision on Route 84 near Highway 680. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 6:00 a.m. on Route 84, east of Interstate Highway 680. According to the preliminary reports, a westbound white Chevrolet Tahoe turned left for reasons that are yet to be known.
Pasco, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 63-year-old Shirley Nelson who died after a crash involving a classic car in west Pasco (Pasco, WA)

Officials identified 63-year-old Shirley Nelson, of Kennewick, as the woman who lost her life after a crash involving a classic car in Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. at Court Street and Road 88, two blocks north of the Chiawana Park boat ramp. Shirley Nelson, 63, of Kennewick, succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene, confirmed Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.
Roseville, MIPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rear-end crash killed one person and hurt another on I-94 (Roseville, MI)

A rear-end crash killed one person and hurt another on I-94 (Roseville, MI) On Monday, one person was killed after a rear-end crash on I-94 in Roseville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at 8:05 a.m. Monday (Sept. 6) on eastbound I-94, east of 12 Mile Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that the non-at-fault driver was going east in the center lane of I-94 when the at-fault driver struck the vehicle from behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy