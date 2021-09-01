Chancery Holds Section 3104(d)(4) Provides Standalone Authority for Alternative Means for Service of Process
Chancery Rule 4(d) specifies how service of a summons and complaint shall be made and specifies the manner of personal service upon various classes of defendants. Rule 4(d)(7) allows for an order directing a different or an additional mode of service of a summons in a special case. In Skye Mineral Investors v. DXS Capital (U.S.) Limited, 2021 WL 2983182 (Del. Ch. July 15, 2021), Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights was called upon to decide whether the alternative means of service he had approved were reasonable and fair and consistent with due process.www.law.com
