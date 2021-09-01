Chancery Holds Section 3104(d)(4) Provides Standalone Authority for Alternative Means for Service of Process

Another special purpose acquisition company-related lawsuit has been filed in the Court of Chancery. But unlike the bulk of the other breach of fiduciary duty SPAC cases that have been brought before the court sporadically since the beginning of the year, this one focuses not on a deal being made hastily, but on allegations that the CEO of the biotech company now known as 180 Life Sciences Corp. knowingly failed to disclose millions of dollars in liability during its negotiation process last year.