Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe

ksro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern California’s Caldor Fire is turning into a monster. The fast-growing fire has burned more than 310 square miles and destroyed hundreds of homes. It’s now threatening 34,000 more structures and has turned a popular resort city into a ghost town. Everyone has left the City of South Lake Tahoe under a mandatory evacuation order that moved out 53,000 people. South Lake Tahoe is usually alive with tourists this time of year but now it’s a stretch of empty parking lots, shuttered businesses, and closed roads under a shroud of thick gray smoke.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Caldor#Lake Tahoe#Sparks#Kcra Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy