Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe
Northern California’s Caldor Fire is turning into a monster. The fast-growing fire has burned more than 310 square miles and destroyed hundreds of homes. It’s now threatening 34,000 more structures and has turned a popular resort city into a ghost town. Everyone has left the City of South Lake Tahoe under a mandatory evacuation order that moved out 53,000 people. South Lake Tahoe is usually alive with tourists this time of year but now it’s a stretch of empty parking lots, shuttered businesses, and closed roads under a shroud of thick gray smoke.www.ksro.com
