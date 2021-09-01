Cancel
Lawrence, MA

Photos: Hundreds attend vigil for Lawrence Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

By The Boston Globe, Mihiro Shimano
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

“Our city will never forget her name.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM24j_0bjRsS0K00
Hundreds gathered at Lawrence High School to honor Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a graduate of the school. AP Photo/David Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN3kT_0bjRsS0K00

Hundreds gathered in Lawrence Tuesday to honor Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a 25-year-old Lawrence High School graduate killed last week in a bombing outside the airport in Kabul as U.S. forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“Our city will never forget her name,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez of Lawrence told the crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Vasquez asked for 13 seconds of silence, one for each U.S. service member who died in the Aug. 26 bombing.

As the vigil began, the audience rose to its feet as nine soldiers marched across the field to present the colors. They remained standing, hands over their hearts, as the national anthem rang through the stadium and the Rev. Israel Rodriguez delivered the opening prayer in Spanish and English.

Read more at BostonGlobe.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxZQq_0bjRsS0K00
Family members and guests gather around a photo of Sgt. Pichardo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0708Oc_0bjRsS0K00
A color guard passes in front of family and guests during the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOxD5_0bjRsS0K00
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, walks with family members, at right, of Sgt. Pichardo.  “When we see the sunrise and the sunset, and the full moon shine on this city and Commonwealth, I hope you all take a moment to remember one of our brightest stars: Johanny Rosario Pichardo,” the governor said at the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2vkQ_0bjRsS0K00
Mourners hold American flags and candles during the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sJTU_0bjRsS0K00
Mourners hold candles for Sgt. Pichardo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoGKY_0bjRsS0K00
Loved ones and guests attend the vigil at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU2IZ_0bjRsS0K00
A mourner attends the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toAPl_0bjRsS0K00
Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqhI2_0bjRsS0K00
Tears stream down the face of Tracy Costley, right, as she attends the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

