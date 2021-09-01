A New Jim Beam Distillery Tells The Tale Of A Transition Between Distiller Generations
The history of the Jim Beam distillery campus in Clermont, Kentucky is a long one, heralding back to 1935. The Beam story goes further back than that though, dating some 225 years. Over this time a number of Beam family distillers have left their mark, with current stewards – Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe – leading the whiskey making charge.thewhiskeywash.com
