A New Jim Beam Distillery Tells The Tale Of A Transition Between Distiller Generations

There are a few names in whiskey that are both recognizable and a good value, and Jim Beam fits the bill. Although the popular whiskey brand is best known for their bourbon that won't break the bank, the distillery also produces a selection of premium products, according to Whisky.com. You can get your hands on some of their finer bottles at regular liquor stores, but Jim Beam's latest exclusive deal is perfect for whiskey lovers looking for something luxurious, but convenient.