A New Jim Beam Distillery Tells The Tale Of A Transition Between Distiller Generations

By Nino Kilgore-Marchetti
thewhiskeywash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of the Jim Beam distillery campus in Clermont, Kentucky is a long one, heralding back to 1935. The Beam story goes further back than that though, dating some 225 years. Over this time a number of Beam family distillers have left their mark, with current stewards – Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe – leading the whiskey making charge.

