Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where to leave Secret Documents at a bus stop in Fortnite

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Fortnite’s Week 13 Legendary quests asks players to leave a Secret Document at a bus stop, but not all of them can be used to complete this task. Here’s where you need to go. As we approach the end of Fortnite Season 7, players will no doubt be...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Island Games#Xp#Battle Pass#Retail Row#Npc#Io
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainer finds exploit that hatches eggs without moving

Niantic have tried to put a stop to the most accessible Pokemon Go exploits in the past, but one trainer has found an unusual way to hatch eggs without moving. As players of the mobile game will know already, hatching eggs takes a whole lot of walking. There’s a load of different eggs to hatch in-game, from 2km to 10km – and even Strange Eggs from time to time.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Update 17.50 Patch Notes: Full Details

Fortnite update 17.50 is arriving today, and with it comes a few changes. With Season 7 approaching its end, Epic Games have scheduled a final update to see players through to the beginning of Fortnite Season 8. The update is due to go live today and includes a few new additions and changes for players to get stuck into. Here's a full list of everything that can be expected from the latest patch:
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite books on explosions - where to search for them

Fortnite books on explosions may not be particularly light reading, unless blowing stuff up is your thing of course, but you'll need to search for this combustible documentation to complete one of the weekly quests. If the books look familiar, that's because they appeared earlier in the season as Doomsday Preppers guides, though that was part of a long-gone legendary quest so we'll forgive you if you haven't felt an immediate flicker of recognition on seeing them in Fortnite. If you're ready to turn up the heat and have a blast, then these are the Fortnite books on explosions locations we've discovered in Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, and Catty Corner – as you only need to search for two in total, you can complete this quest in any of those points of interest.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Where To Collect Three Alien Devices

In Fortnite Season 7, Week 12, you'll need to collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex to complete the final Legendary Quest of the week. This is a big one, as it relates to Doctor Slone's master plan for defeating the aliens and saving the Zero Point. This quest will have you running around the center region of the map, in and around The Aftermath and Corny Complex, but with our guide, you won't get lost.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite target dummies locations - where to destroy target dummies with IO weapons

Fortnite target dummies can help improve your aim, especially when you destroy them with IO weapons, like pulse rifles and rail guns. In fact, you'll utterly obliterate them when you turn weapons of the Imagined Order against these somewhat flimsy enemies, but of course you need to know where to find them in Fortnite before you can do that. We've been on a recce to scope out where you need to head in advance, so there's no searching required on your part to find the Fortnite target dummies locations for this quest.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Where To Get Marigold’s Message From The Dead Drop

Fortnite Week 13 is here and for one of its challenges, you'll want to get Marigold's message from the dead drop. If you have been playing along all season, you actually already set up these dead drop locations in Week 2, and now it's time to retrieve your sensitive information as Slone's plans to take down the aliens enter their final, mysterious phase. Here's where to find Marigold's Message in Fortnite.
AnimalsPCGamesN

Where to deploy pallets with cat food near the IO base in Fortnite

Want to know where to deploy pallets with cat food in Fortnite? It’s finally time to put an end to the alien invasion once and for all. Your missions this week start with opening the mission kit and placing a jammer outside an IO base, before dropping some secret documents at certain bus stops on the Fortnite map. Then you will talk to either Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower – one of the Fortnite NPCs, and leave an IO car at an alien settlement.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite: Where to Open Mission Kit & Place Jammer

Fortnite Week 13 has begun, and to kickstart the Legendary questline this week, players need to “Open a Mission Kit, Then Place a Jammer Outside IO Base in a Single Match.” Need help figuring out the Fortnite Mission Kit and Jammer locations? Then you’re in the right place. This challenge...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Where to leave an IO car at an alien settlement in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to leave an IO car at an alien settlement. It seems that shenanigans are afoot, and we are setting up IO for some blame. IO cars can be found at the IO Satellite Bases marked on the map below, Corny Complex, or a couple of random locations around the map. The best place to check is certainly the Satellite Bases, however.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Repair IO Equipment

Week 13 of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 is underway and, just like the weeks before, there are a number of new Epic and Legendary Quests to complete across the island. The very first Epic Quest this week tasks players with finding and repairing certain pieces of IO equipment on the island. Some players might have trouble finding these pieces of equipment, so I am here to provide assistance. This guide will show you where to repair IO equipment in Fortnite.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Where to find Fortnite stolen IO intel and destroy it

Marigold wants you hunting down a piece of Fortnite stolen IO intel to destroy i it for this week 13 challenge in Chapter 2, Season 7. Before you do this, make sure you’ve already repaired two pieces of IO equipment and built 25 structures in Corny Complex. There are only three pieces of stolen intel and they’re scattered across the northern half of the Island. To complete this Fortnite quests entry, all you need to do is find one of the pieces of stolen intel and interact with it to destroy it. Once you’ve done that, you need to find Marigold’s message at the dead drop. Here are all the locations for Fortnite stolen IO intel on the Island.
Petsdexerto.com

Pokemon Go player submits hilarious PokeStop and dog owners want it approved

Not all PokeStops in Pokemon Go are glorious. Some, like this fan-submitted one, are a little bit rougher around the edges. Pokemon Go players from all around the world have their go-to Pokestop’s that they use to get resources, eggs, and other items. They are a key part of the world of Pokemon Go, encouraging everyone to get out and go explore the world.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: Stream Complex is being abducted by the mothership for the event

The event Operation: Heaven on Fire from Fortnite has brought another major change to the map. The mothership of the aliens continues in its process of terraforming the island. The last of the abducted areas is Stream Complex, the headquarters of the Imagined Order, the HI. We tell you everything we know about this new change on the map from Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: Lars Pack Now Available; price and contents

From September 6, 2021, the pack de Lars Is available in Fortnite. Here we show you how this is new skin: Lars, belonging to the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2; What is your price, and that content bring:. Fortnite: this is the Lars Pack. Lars...

Comments / 0

Community Policy