Michael Jordan Was Respected So Much by Dennis Rodman That the Worm Was Subservient to MJ: ‘He Never Did Anything for Michael That He Didn’t Do for the Rest of Us, but There Was Just This Understanding That Michael Is the Greatest and I’m Below Him’

Dennis Rodman is finally getting the movie-star treatment his outfits deserve. 48 Hours in Vegas, produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Lionsgate, will recap the basketball legend’s two-day romp through Las Vegas right in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. “Dennis refused to follow the herd,” Lord and Miller said in a statement exclusive to Deadline. “That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.” Based on a screenplay by Jordan VanDina, the film sees Rodman, who also executive produces, living life in Sin City while dragging around his nervous assistant general manager. Meanwhile, his team — you know, the Chicago Bulls — was focused on accomplishing its second threepeat in eight years. Rodman’s priorities just so happened to include a respite in Vegas with his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra. The power forward famously overspent the 48 hours coach Phil Jackson allotted him and had to be picked up by Michael Jordan himself. “We had to go get his ass out of bed,” Jordan recalled in the 2020 documentary The Last Dance. But did they win the Finals? We won’t be spoiling that publicly searchable fact, no siree. Won’t catch us slipping.