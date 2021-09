Ferran Torres struck twice as Manchester City piled on the misery for Mikel Arteta with an emphatic 5-0 win over 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola’s champions never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes of a one-sided Premier League encounter with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Torres.The Gunners then capitulated after the sending off of Granit Xhaka with Gabriel Jesus Rodri and Torres completing the rout.The result left the Gunners bottom at full-time, still without a point from their opening three matches of the new league campaign, with pressure mounting on their...