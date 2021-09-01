Cancel
Matt Nagy Has Run out of Excuses to Not Start Justin Fields Following Cam Newton’s Surprising Release

By David Esser
Matt Nagy is planning to keep Justin Fields on the bench for the start of the regular season. A baffling decision to most on the outside looking in, especially when reflecting on the impressive preseason that Fields had. The Ohio State product looked rhythmic and comfortable running the Chicago Bears offense. He had little issue hitting deep passes down the field, connecting with receivers on short-to-intermediate routes over the middle, and escaping the pocket with his legs when required to do so.

