Rohnert Park, CA

Homeless Encampment at Roberts Lake Park and Ride Gets Cleaned

ksro.com
 6 days ago

Rohnert Park City Officials did a clean up of a homeless encampment located at Roberts Lake Park and Ride. The cleanup Tuesday morning did not force individuals to leave the site but helped ensure the health and safety of the individuals living there as well as the general community. Meanwhile, the County is conducting background checks on 7 high-risk individuals located there in anticipation of moving them into secured shelter spaces. Officials are looking to procure beds at Sam Jones Hall in Santa Rosa and will offer the beds to those at Roberts Lake as they become available. Eight shelter beds have been secured at the Mary Isaac Center in Petaluma. Courts have ruled that the City cannot require people to leave the site without first providing adequate shelter or housing opportunities.

www.ksro.com

