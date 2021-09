In this week’s episode, Kendra and Jaclyn discuss books around the theme of incarceration. Kendra: My first pick is From the Desk of Zooey Washington by Janae Marks. It’s titled The Faraway Truth in the UK. This was one of our recent Patreon Book Club picks, and we had a great discussion. We talked for an hour about it. It’s a middle grade, so I feel like that really illustrates the depth that this book has. It’s about Zoey Washington. When she was very young—I’m not even sure she was born yet—her biological father was arrested and charged with a crime. He was then put into prison. Her parents broke up, then her mother eventually remarries. SO Zoey grows up with a white stepfather who she views as her dad. And she’s never had any contact with her biological father, until she finds a letter from him on her birthday.