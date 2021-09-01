Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut among first 8 states to adopt virtual driver's licenses with Apple

By Andrew DaRosa
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut is among eight states that will be adopting Apple's latest feature: virtual driver's licenses and state IDs. The new feature on Apple Wallet will allow users to upload a picture of their identification right to their virtual wallet, which will be verified by the individual states, Apple said in a press release. Apple will also be teaming up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow customers to present their ID on Apple products versus presenting a traditional passport or driver's license.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Jennifer Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Wallet#Apple Products#Apple Pay#Ctdmv#Iphones Apple Watches#Tsa#Corporate Communications#State#Hearst Connecticut Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The scramble to defend against Texas' 6-week abortion ban

(CNN) — Still reeling from a Supreme Court order that effectively blocked most abortions in Texas, providers in the state are scrambling to help women seeking the procedure and imploring lawyers and the Biden administration to think creatively in order to stop the law -- or its effects -- as soon as possible.
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy