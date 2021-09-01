Connecticut among first 8 states to adopt virtual driver's licenses with Apple
Connecticut is among eight states that will be adopting Apple's latest feature: virtual driver's licenses and state IDs. The new feature on Apple Wallet will allow users to upload a picture of their identification right to their virtual wallet, which will be verified by the individual states, Apple said in a press release. Apple will also be teaming up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow customers to present their ID on Apple products versus presenting a traditional passport or driver's license.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0