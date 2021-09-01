Steelers' Joe Haden: Ready for free agency next spring
Haden plans to play out his contract with the Steelers and then test the free-agent market next offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In other words, he isn't happy with what the Steelers are offering on an extension. The 32-year-old cornerback has played 56 of 64 regular-season games (all starts) since joining the team, averaging 50 tackles, 12 pass defenses and 2.5 interceptions per season. Haden will turn 33 next April, so he needs a strong year in 2021 to earn another big payday, despite leading all active players with 149 career PDs.www.cbssports.com
