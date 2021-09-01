Cancel
Titans' A.J. Brown: Practices again Tuesday

 6 days ago

Brown (knee) and Julio jones (undisclosed) both practiced Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports. The two banged-up wideouts ran routes at Monday's practice and did more work during Tuesday's non-padded session. Both are expected to play Week 1, despite seemingly missing more practices than they participated in this summer. In Brown's case, he's healing from an injury to one of his surgically repaired knees after undergoing procedures at the beginning of the offseason. That doesn't exactly sound ideal, but it could work out in his favor once the current issue is sorted out, as Brown reportedly played through knee issues all of last season, putting off surgery until the Titans had been eliminated from the playoffs. He should ramp up his practice participation in the coming days, with the goal of handling a full workload Week 1 against Arizona.

